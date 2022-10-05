Chelsea vs AC Milan live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League Group E match
Chelsea will be looking to get their Champions League campaign back on track as they host AC Milan at Stamford Bridge.
The London club have stumbled out of the blocks, rather, in Group E, taking just a single point from their first two games.
Chelsea secured their first win under Graham Potter against Crystal Palace on Saturday, but this will be a significant test for the manager.
AC Milan have been beaten only once so far this season and could solidify their place at the top of the group standings with victory.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.
When and where is it?
Chelsea vs AC Milan is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 5 October at Stamford Bridge in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 2, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.
Team news
Marc Cucurella missed out on Chelsea’s win against Crystal Palace due to an illness, but the full-back trained ahead of this encounter and may feature. N’Golo Kante is nearing a return but this fixture may come to soon for the French midfielder, while Edouard Mendy’s troublesome knee issue could allow Kepa Arrizabalaga to start again in goal.
AC Milan are in something of an injury crisis, with defenders Davide Calabria and Simon Kjaer joining Stefano Pioli’s absentee list. Calabria is not expected to play again in 2022 after a hamstring injury while Kjaer could be out of action for the next fortnight. Alessandro Florenzi, Theo Hernandez, Mike Maignan, Divock Origi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are among those already out of action, but Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud should have key roles to play against their former employers.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea: Kepa; James, Fofana, Silva, Chilwell; Kovacic, Jorginho; Pulisic, Mount; Sterling, Aubameyang
AC Milan: Tatarusanu; Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Ballo-Toure; Tonali, Bennacer; Krunic, De Ketelaere, Leao; Giroud
Odds
Chelsea win 13/18
Draw 3/1
AC Milan win 9/1
Prediction
It will take a little bit of time for Chelsea to settle under Graham Potter’s management, but there were some signs of encouragement against Crystal Palace. A narrow but much-needed win over an injury-hit AC Milan seems likely. Chelsea 2-1 AC Milan
