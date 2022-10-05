Jump to content

Chelsea vs AC Milan predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League Group E match

Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 05 October 2022 11:09
<p>Chelsea have just a single point from two Champions League group games so far </p>

Chelsea have just a single point from two Champions League group games so far

(Getty Images)

Graham Potter secured his first win as Chelsea manager against Crystal Palace and will be keen to build on the result as his side resume Champions League action.

AC Milan, beaten only once so far this season, are the visitors to Stamford Bridge.

Milan sit top of Group E after a win and a draw from their opening two fixtures, but Stefano Pioli is facing significant fitness issues within his squad and may be forced to reconfigure his side.

Pioli conceded ahead of travelling to London that his side might be up against it given their injury woes, but the reigning Italian champions still possess plenty of quality.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Chelsea vs AC Milan is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 5 October at Stamford Bridge in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 2, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Marc Cucurella missed out on Chelsea’s win against Crystal Palace due to an illness, but the full-back trained ahead of this encounter and may feature. N’Golo Kante is nearing a return but this fixture may come to soon for the French midfielder, while Edouard Mendy’s troublesome knee issue could allow Kepa Arrizabalaga to start again in goal.

AC Milan are in something of an injury crisis, with defenders Davide Calabria and Simon Kjaer joining Stefano Pioli’s absentee list. Calabria is not expected to play again in 2022 after a hamstring injury while Kjaer could be out of action for the next fortnight. Alessandro Florenzi, Theo Hernandez, Mike Maignan, Divock Origi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are among those already out of action, but Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud should have key roles to play against their former employers.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; James, Fofana, Silva, Chilwell; Kovacic, Jorginho; Pulisic, Mount; Sterling, Aubameyang

AC Milan: Tatarusanu; Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Ballo-Toure; Tonali, Bennacer; Krunic, De Ketelaere, Leao; Giroud

Odds

Chelsea win 13/18

Draw 3/1

AC Milan win 9/1

Prediction

It will take a little bit of time for Chelsea to settle under Graham Potter’s management, but there were some signs of encouragement against Crystal Palace. A narrow but much-needed win over an injury-hit AC Milan seems likely. Chelsea 2-1 AC Milan

