Is Chelsea vs AC Milan on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League Group E match
The Champions League group stages reach the halfway point this week with AC Milan in London for an encounter with Chelsea.
Chelsea sit three points behind the group-topping Italian side after a slow start to their continental campaign, but will know that a win will bring them right back into the qualification mix.
Opportunities may abound against what is likely to be a weakened Milan team with injuries continuing to strike Stefano Pioli’s squad.
Graham Potter, meanwhile, could be boosted by a couple of returnees as he looks to build on the win against Crystal Palace, his first as Chelsea manager.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.
When and where is it?
Chelsea vs AC Milan is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 5 October at Stamford Bridge in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 2, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.
Team news
Marc Cucurella missed out on Chelsea’s win against Crystal Palace due to an illness, but the full-back trained ahead of this encounter and may feature. N’Golo Kante is nearing a return but this fixture may come to soon for the French midfielder, while Edouard Mendy’s troublesome knee issue could allow Kepa Arrizabalaga to start again in goal.
AC Milan are in something of an injury crisis, with defenders Davide Calabria and Simon Kjaer joining Stefano Pioli’s absentee list. Calabria is not expected to play again in 2022 after a hamstring injury while Kjaer could be out of action for the next fortnight. Alessandro Florenzi, Theo Hernandez, Mike Maignan, Divock Origi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are among those already out of action, but Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud should have key roles to play against their former employers.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea: Kepa; James, Fofana, Silva, Chilwell; Kovacic, Jorginho; Pulisic, Mount; Sterling, Aubameyang
AC Milan: Tatarusanu; Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Ballo-Toure; Tonali, Bennacer; Krunic, De Ketelaere, Leao; Giroud
Odds
Chelsea win 13/18
Draw 3/1
AC Milan win 9/1
Prediction
It will take a little bit of time for Chelsea to settle under Graham Potter’s management, but there were some signs of encouragement against Crystal Palace. A narrow but much-needed win over an injury-hit AC Milan seems likely. Chelsea 2-1 AC Milan
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies