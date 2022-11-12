Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newcastle host Chelsea in a clash that could prove pivotal in the Premier League top-four race by the end of the season.

In the last fixture before the Premier League pauses for the World Cup, Newcastle will look to hold on to their spot in the Champions League places and could move nine points clear of Chelsea with a win at St James’ Park.

Newcastle have won their last four matches, with Miguel Almiron winning the Premier League’s player of the month award and Eddie Howe named manager of the month, while the pressure is on Graham Potter following a run of four Premier League games in a row without a win.

There was also Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City, but Chelsea’s Premier League form and back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Arsenal are a more significant concern ahead of the World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Newcastle vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 12 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Callum Wilson is facing a race to be fit after being hit by illness this week. The Newcastle striker has been training alone and Eddie Howe will make a late call on his availability. Alexander Isak remains out, so Chris Wood may lead the line if Wilson is absent.

Jorginho has been passed fit for Chelsea, who remain without Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpiliceuta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Cucurella; Sterling, Havertz, Mount

Odds

Newcastle: 6/5

Draw: 11/5

Chelsea: 19/10