Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 12 November 2022 11:30
Comments
World Cup: Gareth Southgate praises James Maddison for making England squad

Newcastle host Chelsea in a clash that could prove pivotal in the Premier League top-four race by the end of the season.

In the last fixture before the Premier League pauses for the World Cup, Newcastle will look to hold on to their spot in the Champions League places and could move nine points clear of Chelsea with a win at St James’ Park.

Newcastle have won their last four matches, with Miguel Almiron winning the Premier League’s player of the month award and Eddie Howe named manager of the month, while the pressure is on Graham Potter following a run of four Premier League games in a row without a win.

There was also Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City, but Chelsea’s Premier League form and back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Arsenal are a more significant concern ahead of the World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended

When is Newcastle vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 12 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Callum Wilson is facing a race to be fit after being hit by illness this week. The Newcastle striker has been training alone and Eddie Howe will make a late call on his availability. Alexander Isak remains out, so Chris Wood may lead the line if Wilson is absent.

Jorginho has been passed fit for Chelsea, who remain without Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpiliceuta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Cucurella; Sterling, Havertz, Mount

Odds

Newcastle: 6/5

Recommended

Draw: 11/5

Chelsea: 19/10

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in