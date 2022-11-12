Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
Newcastle host Chelsea in a clash that could prove pivotal in the Premier League top-four race by the end of the season.
In the last fixture before the Premier League pauses for the World Cup, Newcastle will look to hold on to their spot in the Champions League places and could move nine points clear of Chelsea with a win at St James’ Park.
Newcastle have won their last four matches, with Miguel Almiron winning the Premier League’s player of the month award and Eddie Howe named manager of the month, while the pressure is on Graham Potter following a run of four Premier League games in a row without a win.
There was also Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City, but Chelsea’s Premier League form and back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Arsenal are a more significant concern ahead of the World Cup.
When is Newcastle vs Chelsea?
The match will kick off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 12 November.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
What is the team news?
Callum Wilson is facing a race to be fit after being hit by illness this week. The Newcastle striker has been training alone and Eddie Howe will make a late call on his availability. Alexander Isak remains out, so Chris Wood may lead the line if Wilson is absent.
Jorginho has been passed fit for Chelsea, who remain without Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante.
Predicted line-ups
Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpiliceuta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Cucurella; Sterling, Havertz, Mount
Odds
Newcastle: 6/5
Draw: 11/5
Chelsea: 19/10
