Newcastle vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Newcastle aim to hold on to their place in the top four as they welcome Chelsea to St. James’ Park
Newcastle host Chelsea in this Premier League clash which could have a big impact on the top four race. The Magpies sit third in the table after a seriously impressive start and will secure that place for the World Cup break if they defeat Graham Potter’s men at St. James’ Park. The hosts start the match six points clear of Chelsea and can extend that to nine making a top four finish tricky for the Blues.
Newcastle have won their last four matches, with Miguel Almiron playing like a man possessed with insatiable goal-scoring hunger. The forward won the Premier League’s player of the month award thanks to six goals in six games whilst Eddie Howe was also named manager of the month for leading the North East side up the table.
In contrast, the pressure on Potter is ramping up following a run of four Premier League games in a row without a win for Chelsea. Back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Arsenal are a significant concern ahead of the World Cup but Chelsea can ease the pressure by defeating Newcastle and closing the gap on the top four.
Follow all the action as Newcastle play Chelsea in their final match before the World Cup break:
Newcastle vs Chelsea
Chelsea have won 11 of the last 14 meetings between the sides in all competitions, including both league fixtures last season: 3-0 away in October 2021 and 1-0 at home in March this year.
Newcastle have lost four consecutive Premier League matches against Chelsea without scoring since a 1-0 victory at St James’ Park in January 2020.
Callum Wilson backed to deliver for England in ‘any situation’ at World Cup
Eddie Howe has told England counterpart Gareth Southgate in-form Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is ready, willing and able to answer the nation’s call at the World Cup finals.
The 30-year-old frontman, who was last capped in 2019, was one of three Magpies – goalkeeper Nick Pope and full-back Kieran Tripper are the others – to be named in Southgate’s 26-man squad for Qatar on Thursday, although he is facing a race against time to recover from illness to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.
Howe, who has worked with Wilson since he signed him for Bournemouth in 2014, has seen him emerge from injury misery – he has twice fought his way back from cruciate ligament ruptures – to take his place on the world stage, and is convinced he has the quality and strength of character to serve his country with distinction.
Newcastle vs Chelsea early team news and predicted line-ups
Callum Wilson is facing a race to be fit after being hit by illness this week. The Newcastle striker has been training alone and Eddie Howe will make a late call on his availability.
Alexander Isak remains out, so Chris Wood may lead the line if Wilson is absent.
Jorginho has been passed fit for Chelsea, who remain without Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante.
Predicted line-ups
Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpiliceuta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Cucurella; Sterling, Havertz, Mount
Premier League half-time scores
There are a few intriguing half-time scores around the Premier League. Here’s how things stand:
Bournemouth 2-0 Everton
Liverpool 3-1 Southampton
Nottingham Forest 0-0 Crystal Palace
Tottenham 1-2 Leeds
West Ham 0-1 Leicester
Ivan Toney scores twice to hand Brentford late shock win at Man City
Ivan Toney responded to his World Cup omission by scoring both goals as Brentford claimed a stunning 2-1 win at Premier League champions Manchester City.
The Bees forward, left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad for Qatar this week, netted a stoppage-time winner at the Etihad Stadium to condemn City to a shock loss in their final match before the break.
Toney, outstanding throughout, had put Brentford ahead on 16 minutes only for Phil Foden to level on the stroke of half-time.
Both sides had opportunities in the second half but Toney had the final say deep into the 10 minutes of time added on, ending City’s run of 11 straight home league wins.
Ivan Toney scores twice to hand Brentford late shock win at Man City
Man City 1-2 Brentford: Phil Foden equalised on the stroke of half-time but Toney struck his second at the death to snatch the points
Brentford manager Thomas Frank speaking after his team’s victory over Manchester City: “One of the most satisfying wins we’ve had, I think the play-off final will always be the one, getting us to the promised land. But, of course, it is up there.
“Speaking to some people from the club, this is probably the single biggest ever result, against one of the richest clubs in the world and we have one of the lowest budgets in the division. We’re just a bus stop in Hounslow.
“From my perspective, it was well deserved if you look at the chances. I think we eliminated them. I’m unbelievably proud. We’re missing four of our starters as well. Mind-blowing performance.
“Fantastic, I can’t praise him [Ivan Toney] enough. How good a person he is, his emotional intelligence with his team-mates and everyone around the club. But also, what a player! What a striker! He scored two, probably should have score one more. A hat-trick here, I thought that was only for Haaland.”
Reaction from Brentford’s matchwinner, Ivan Toney, whol told BT Sport: “We’ve just got to keep doing well and keep doing our best.
“I know what I’m capable of and I’ll keep going. The motivation is the boys in the dressing room and the fans.
“What we do week in week out on the training pitch shows that we’re capable of this. They might be Manchester City but they’re humans and humans make mistakes.”
That result means that Arsenal will top the Premier League table during the World Cup and they can extend their lead over Manchester City to five if they defeat Wolves away from home later this evening.
It’s a good start to the day for Mikel Arteta and the Gunners.
Ivan Toney has scored 2+ goals on three occasions in the Premier League this season; only Erling Haaland (5) has done so in more different matches.
3 v Leeds United
2 v Brighton
2 v Manchester City
