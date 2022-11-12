✕ Close Potter: Out of form Chelsea "can improve"

Newcastle host Chelsea in this Premier League clash which could have a big impact on the top four race. The Magpies sit third in the table after a seriously impressive start and will secure that place for the World Cup break if they defeat Graham Potter’s men at St. James’ Park. The hosts start the match six points clear of Chelsea and can extend that to nine making a top four finish tricky for the Blues.

Newcastle have won their last four matches, with Miguel Almiron playing like a man possessed with insatiable goal-scoring hunger. The forward won the Premier League’s player of the month award thanks to six goals in six games whilst Eddie Howe was also named manager of the month for leading the North East side up the table.

In contrast, the pressure on Potter is ramping up following a run of four Premier League games in a row without a win for Chelsea. Back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Arsenal are a significant concern ahead of the World Cup but Chelsea can ease the pressure by defeating Newcastle and closing the gap on the top four.

Follow all the action as Newcastle play Chelsea in their final match before the World Cup break: