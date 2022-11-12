Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea travel to Newcastle on a run of four Premier League matches without a win and looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat under Graham Potter.

But they face a Newcastle side who are at the opposite end of the form table and could claim a key result in the top-four race with a fifth consecutive win in the Premier League.

While Potter is starting to feel the pressure after Chelsea’s run, Newcastle are flying high and have seen Eddie Howe named manager of the month while Miguel Almiron has picked up the player of the month award.

Newcastle could move nine points clear of Chelsea with a win and head into the World Cup in third place, but the Blues could cut the gap and lift the mood around Stamford Bridge with a timely win.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Newcastle vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 12 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Callum Wilson is facing a race to be fit after being hit by illness this week. The Newcastle striker has been training alone and Eddie Howe will make a late call on his availability. Alexander Isak remains out, so Chris Wood may lead the line if Wilson is absent.

Jorginho has been passed fit for Chelsea, who remain without Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpiliceuta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Cucurella; Sterling, Havertz, Mount

Odds

Newcastle: 6/5

Draw: 11/5

Chelsea: 19/10