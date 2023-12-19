Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A blockbuster Carabao Cup quarter-final takes place on Tuesday evening as Chelsea host Newcastle United. A less than stellar Premier League campaign for Mauricio Pochettino’s side can be overshadowed by a strong cup run and some possible silverware but first the Blues must defeat last season’s runners-up.

Chelsea reached the last eight after wins over Brighton and Blackburn Rovers yet this match will be their most difficult test. Newcastle hammered the London side 4-1 in the league back in November and will be confident of claiming another victory this time out.

Eddie Howe’s team, though weakened by injuries to a big chunk of the squad, defeated Fulham 3-0 at the weekend and have responded well from their Champions League exit.

So far in the league cup they have beaten Manchester City and Manchester United and if they go on to lift the trophy this year they will have done it the hard way.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final plus the latest odds and tips:

When is Chelsea vs Newcastle?

Chelsea vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 19 December at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Team news

Mauricio Pochettino is dealing with a lot of injuries in his squad. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez remains out as does captain Reece James though both are recovering.

Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana and Ben Chilwell are not fit while Romeo Lavia and Noni Madueke have returned to training. Christopher Nkunku could feature for the Blues after his long absence.

Eddie Howe is considering starting Newcastle defender Sven Botman after he made a substitute appearance in the win over Fulham.

Alexander Isak has a minor groin problem that will likely keep him out of the game whil Joelinton and Fabian Schar have undergone scans for recent knocks though the manager thinks they will be fine. Harvey Barnes is still out for four or five weeks.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Bettinelli; Gusto, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk; Broja

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Lascelles, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Wilson, Hall

Odds

Chelsea win 9/11

Draw 2/1

Newcastle win 3/1

Prediction

Chelsea seem to be developing some decent form under Mauricio Pochettino who will be targeting silverware to ease the pressure on his team. With home advantage they will be a real threat to Newcastle who have developed a tendancy to knock out strong Premier League teams during this league cup run. The sides seem evenly matched and this one mya come down to a penalty shootout.

Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle (Chelsea to win on penalties).