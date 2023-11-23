Jump to content

Is Chelsea vs Paris FC on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Women’s Champions League

The Blues were held to a controversial 2-2 draw by Real Madrid in their Group D opener last week

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 23 November 2023 07:15
UEFA Women’s Champions League match day one highlights

Chelsea will hope to brush off last week’s Women’s Champions League frustration as they host Paris FC at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Emma Hayes said Chelsea were “robbed” as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Real Madrid in their Group D opener, with the Spanish side winning a penalty for a foul that took place outside of the box and the Women’s Super League champions then being denied a late winner when Niamh Charles’ effort was disallowed, seemingly for offside.

The Blues returned to winning ways in the WSL at the weekend as they put five past Liverpool, with Lauren James scoring an impressive hat-trick, but Chelsea cannot afford to underestimate tonight’s visitors.

Paris FC are competing in the group stages of the Champions League for the first time but have already beaten Arsenal and Wolfsburg, two of last season’s semi-finalists, after making their way through qualifying. The French side were beaten 2-1 by BK Hacken in their opening game of Group D, however.

Here’s everything you need to know and here are the latest match odds.

When is Chelsea vs Paris FC?

The match will kick off at Stamford Bridge at 8pm GMT on Thursday 23 November.

How can I watch it?

All Women’s Champions League group stage games will be available to stream for free in the UK. Fans will be able to watch the UWCL group stage up to and including Matchday 4 on DAZN’s YouTube channel, with coverage then moving to the DAZN app and platforms.

You can watch Chelsea vs Paris FC for free, here:

TNT Sports will also be showing the game on TV.

What is the team news?

Chelsea captain Millie Bright is “50-50” due to a knee problem after missing the win against Liverpool. Paris FC’s Alsu Abdullin, who is on loan from Chelsea, is eligible to face her parent club.

Odds

Full Chelsea vs Paris FC odds here.

