Is Chelsea vs Paris FC on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Women’s Champions League

Chelsea will hope to brush off last week’s Women’s Champions League frustration as they host Paris FC at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Emma Hayes said Chelsea were “robbed” as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Real Madrid in their Group D opener, with the Spanish side winning a penalty for a foul that took place outside of the box and the Women’s Super League champions then being denied a late winner when Niamh Charles’ effort was disallowed, seemingly for offside.

The Blues returned to winning ways in the WSL at the weekend as they put five past Liverpool, with Lauren James scoring an impressive hat-trick, but Chelsea cannot afford to underestimate tonight’s visitors.

Paris FC are competing in the group stages of the Champions League for the first time but have already beaten Arsenal and Wolfsburg, two of last season’s semi-finalists, after making their way through qualifying. The French side were beaten 2-1 by BK Hacken in their opening game of Group D, however.

When is Chelsea vs Paris FC?

The match will kick off at Stamford Bridge at 8pm GMT on Thursday 23 November.

How can I watch it?

All Women’s Champions League group stage games will be available to stream for free in the UK. Fans will be able to watch the UWCL group stage up to and including Matchday 4 on DAZN’s YouTube channel, with coverage then moving to the DAZN app and platforms.

TNT Sports will also be showing the game on TV.

What is the team news?

Chelsea captain Millie Bright is “50-50” due to a knee problem after missing the win against Liverpool. Paris FC’s Alsu Abdullin, who is on loan from Chelsea, is eligible to face her parent club.

