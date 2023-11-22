Chelsea vs Paris FC betting tips and Women's Champions League predictions

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Nevertheless, Hayes will have drawn huge comfort from a performance which saw her team register 20 shots and eight of those were on target. Hayes will hope the reigning Women’s Super League champions can pick up where they off last time out in Europe, especially after a good win at the weekend. Having landed all three of our selections for Chelsea’s clash against Real Madrid, we’ve been through the to make three more Women’s Champions League predictions for the visit of Paris FC (TNT Sports 1, 8pm).

Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Extra Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Blues can make fast start On another night, Chelsea would have left Madrid with all three points and their chances of victory would have been even greater if the in-form Lauren James had started the game. The forward was a livewire when making a second-half substitute appearance in Spain. She was then practically unplayable against Liverpool last weekend when scoring a hat-trick as part of a 5-1 Chelsea victory, with Aggie Beever-Jones and Sjoeke Nusken also able to get on the scoresheet. Another dominant performance saw Hayes’ side register 10 shots on target. It sets things up nicely for Wednesday’s clash against Paris FC, with the French side having opened their Champions League group account in dubious fashion. Sandrine Soubeyrand’s side were beaten 2-1 at home to BK Hacken, with the Division 1 Féminine outfit struggling to make possession count in their opener.

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

suggest we’ll see a one-sided contest at Stamford Bridge and that’s despite Paris FC’s relatively strong start to their domestic campaign which has seen seven victories notched from eight games. The visitors are regarded as the third-best team in France behind Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain, finishing well behind the front two in last year’s domestic standings and it was something of an achievement for them to qualify for the group phase of this campaign. Having overcome Arsenal in a penalty shoot-out after a pulsating 3-3 draw, Paris were then able to beat VfL Wolfsburg 5-3 on aggregate and perhaps we will see an attack-minded approach in London despite the fact that they are clear underdogs. Chelsea are heavily fancied to win what could be a one-sided affair, with the Blues third favourites on behind Barcelona and Lyon in the outright market. Hayes’ team have been ahead at the break in their last three WSL games and could well have their noses in front by the interval against Paris. We’re backing Chelsea HT/FT in the double result market with our first selection. Chelsea vs Paris FC tip 1: Chelsea HT/FT - 20/21 with BoyleSports

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Paris may puncture home defences Captain Millie Bright will return to the starting line-up after being one of six players who were rested for the Liverpool encounter, illustrating the ridiculous strength in depth that the team have, even if Hayes has been critical of the fixture schedule. Although the bookmakers anticipate that Paris FC might struggle to find the net, especially with Bright in the team, it’s worth noting how attack-minded they were in order to reach the Champions League group stage. Following a nervy first night against Hacken, they can perhaps relax and grab a goal or two at Stamford Bridge.

Established 2022 Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply

After all, three of Chelsea’s four WSL home matches have involved both teams finding the net, with Brighton, Liverpool and Tottenham all getting on the scoresheet. The fact that two goals were conceded to Real Madrid last week suggests that their style of play leads to gaps at the back. It’s 9/4 with for Chelsea to win and both teams to score, and that price is good enough to make it our second Women's Champions League prediction. Chelsea vs Paris FC tip 2: Chelsea to win & both teams to score - 9/4 with bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Goal glut at the Bridge Given Chelsea’s attacking riches and Paris FC being a team that likes to play on the front foot, there’s the potential for four or more goals scored overall in this clash at 7/4 with . Chelsea have recently enjoyed 4-2 and 5-1 home wins over Brighton and Liverpool, while they bagged six on a trip to Aston Villa at the start of the month in the WSL. The Blues may be capable of reaching this total themselves, with James and Beever-Jones capable of filling their boots in this contest. Chelsea vs Paris FC tip 3: Over 3.5 goals - 7/4 with BetVictor