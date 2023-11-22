Chelsea vs Paris FC betting tips and Women's Champions League predictions

Chelsea vs Paris FC predictions
Chelsea Women can count themselves unlucky not to have opened their Women's Champions League campaign with a win last week after a strong performance in the 2-2 with Real Madrid.
After conceding an early goal at the hands of Olga Carmona, the Blues were able to take control of the match, with Niamh Charles equalising on 41 minutes before Sam Kerr sent the visitors into the lead.
However, manager Emma Hayes was left angered after Real were unjustly awarded a penalty for a foul that was committed outside of the penalty area.
The future US Women’s coach was seething even more after a late Charles effort was inexplicably chalked off for offside as the team pressed for a winner.
Nevertheless, Hayes will have drawn huge comfort from a performance which saw her team register 20 shots and eight of those were on target.
Hayes will hope the reigning Women’s Super League champions can pick up where they off last time out in Europe, especially after a good win at the weekend.
Having landed all three of our selections for Chelsea’s clash against Real Madrid, we’ve been through the betting sites to make three more Women’s Champions League predictions for the visit of Paris FC (TNT Sports 1, 8pm).
Blues can make fast start
On another night, Chelsea would have left Madrid with all three points and their chances of victory would have been even greater if the in-form Lauren James had started the game. The forward was a livewire when making a second-half substitute appearance in Spain.
She was then practically unplayable against Liverpool last weekend when scoring a hat-trick as part of a 5-1 Chelsea victory, with Aggie Beever-Jones and Sjoeke Nusken also able to get on the scoresheet. Another dominant performance saw Hayes’ side register 10 shots on target.
It sets things up nicely for Wednesday’s clash against Paris FC, with the French side having opened their Champions League group account in dubious fashion.
Sandrine Soubeyrand’s side were beaten 2-1 at home to BK Hacken, with the Division 1 Féminine outfit struggling to make possession count in their opener.
Football betting sites suggest we’ll see a one-sided contest at Stamford Bridge and that’s despite Paris FC’s relatively strong start to their domestic campaign which has seen seven victories notched from eight games.
The visitors are regarded as the third-best team in France behind Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain, finishing well behind the front two in last year’s domestic standings and it was something of an achievement for them to qualify for the group phase of this campaign.
Having overcome Arsenal in a penalty shoot-out after a pulsating 3-3 draw, Paris were then able to beat VfL Wolfsburg 5-3 on aggregate and perhaps we will see an attack-minded approach in London despite the fact that they are clear underdogs.
Chelsea are heavily fancied to win what could be a one-sided affair, with the Blues third favourites on new betting sites behind Barcelona and Lyon in the outright market.
Hayes’ team have been ahead at the break in their last three WSL games and could well have their noses in front by the interval against Paris. We’re backing Chelsea HT/FT in the double result market with our first selection.
Chelsea vs Paris FC tip 1: Chelsea HT/FT - 20/21 with BoyleSports
Paris may puncture home defences
Captain Millie Bright will return to the starting line-up after being one of six players who were rested for the Liverpool encounter, illustrating the ridiculous strength in depth that the team have, even if Hayes has been critical of the fixture schedule.
Although the bookmakers anticipate that Paris FC might struggle to find the net, especially with Bright in the team, it’s worth noting how attack-minded they were in order to reach the Champions League group stage.
Following a nervy first night against Hacken, they can perhaps relax and grab a goal or two at Stamford Bridge.
After all, three of Chelsea’s four WSL home matches have involved both teams finding the net, with Brighton, Liverpool and Tottenham all getting on the scoresheet.
The fact that two goals were conceded to Real Madrid last week suggests that their style of play leads to gaps at the back.
It’s 9/4 with bet365 for Chelsea to win and both teams to score, and that price is good enough to make it our second Women's Champions League prediction.
Chelsea vs Paris FC tip 2: Chelsea to win & both teams to score - 9/4 with bet365
Goal glut at the Bridge
Given Chelsea’s attacking riches and Paris FC being a team that likes to play on the front foot, there’s the potential for four or more goals scored overall in this clash at 7/4 with BetVictor.
Chelsea have recently enjoyed 4-2 and 5-1 home wins over Brighton and Liverpool, while they bagged six on a trip to Aston Villa at the start of the month in the WSL.
The Blues may be capable of reaching this total themselves, with James and Beever-Jones capable of filling their boots in this contest.
Chelsea vs Paris FC tip 3: Over 3.5 goals - 7/4 with BetVictor
Matthew Glazier is a seasoned veteran of the online betting industry, having cut his teeth at Sporting Index before a spell at Betfair. He was also Head of Marketing at bet365 for several years. Matthew provides betting and gaming advice for The Independent.