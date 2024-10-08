Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Chelsea return to Women’s Champions League action and host Real Madrid in Sofia Bompastor’s first match at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, semi-finalists in each of the last two seasons, are looking to make the next step in Europe and have turned to a proven winner in Bompastor following the departure of Emma Hayes.

The Frenchwoman has won the Champions League as both a player and a coach with Lyon, and was beaten in last year’s final by Barcelona while still in charge of the French club.

Chelsea have drawn Real Madrid, Celtic and FC Twente in Group B and have won both of their first two games this season, with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa and a 7-0 victory at Crystal Palace.

Real Madrid have won their first five games of the season in Liga Feminin and will be looking to get out of the group stages this season. The Spanish side also faced Chelsea in the groups last season, but finished bottom and were winless.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Chelsea vs Real Madrid?

The Champions League fixture will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 8 October at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Matches in this season’s Women’s Champions League will be broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN and their YouTube channel throughout the world.

Team news

Chelsea have not had a competitive game for 10 days after last weekend’s ome match against Manchester United was postponed. Sonia Bompastor remains without several long-term absentees, though, including Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel, Sophie Ingle, and Niamh Charles.

Mayra Ramirez could return to lead the line, but the competition for places among the forward positions is fierce. Kadeisha Buchanan may return to partner Millie Bright in defence.

Scotland international Caroline Weir has returned to action for Real Madrid after missing almost a year with an ACL injury.

Linda Caicedo and Alba Redondo should return to the starting line-up following the 1-0 win over Valencia on Friday night, while Melanie Leupolz should start against her former side having left Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Possible line-ups

Chelsea XI: Hampton; Bronze, Buchanan, Bright, Lawrence; Cuthbert, Nusken; Rytting Kaneryd, James, Reiten; Ramirez

Real Madrid XI: Misa; Hernandez, Lakrar, Mendez, Carmona; Leupolz, Abelleira; Del Castillo, Weir, Caicedo; Redondo