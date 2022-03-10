Chelsea have been handed an “initial license” by the government to complete the rest of the season, the Premier League has announced.

The move comes after owner Roman Abramovich’s assets were frozen, though the UK government maintain they are still “open” to the club being sold.

Abramovich has been sanctioned due to his links to Vladimir Putin, with the UK government pressuring Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Blues are in action tonight against Norwich City, with the league also confirming the fixture at Carrow Road will go ahead as planned.

A statement said: “Following the UK government’s announcement that sanctions have been imposed against Roman Abramovich, the Premier League can confirm tonight’s match between Norwich City and Chelsea will go ahead as planned.

“The government has issued an initial licence to enable Chelsea FC to continue to train, play its fixtures and fulfill its obligations for the rest of the season.

“The league will now work with the club and the government to ensure the season will proceed as planned and in line with the government’s intention.”

Described as a pro-Kremlin oligarch, Abramovich has been hit with an asset freeze and a travel ban in an updated sanctions list published on Thursday after ministers came under sustained pressure to target him.

Chelsea’s sale is on hold after Abramovich was sanctioned (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

The government document says he has had a “close relationship for decades” with the Russian president. “This association has included obtaining a financial benefit or other material benefit from Putin and the government of Russia,” it says.

The move sees Chelsea frozen as an asset but given special permission to continue operating as a football club although no match tickets or club merchandise can be sold. The proposed sale is also now barred although the government could give special dispensation to a deal, if Abramovich doesn’t profit from it financially.