Chelsea vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Blues face must-win game
The Blues could move as high as fourth with a win against the Saints
Chelsea take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League tonight, with the home side looking to restart their challenge for Champions League football.
Enzo Maresca’s side sit seventh ahead of the midweek fixtures, with three defeats in their last five matches meaning they’ve slipped from the second spot they occupied in December. But the Blues are just one point behind fourth-placed Manchester City as it stands, with a win tonight taking them back above the Cityzens, who play Spurs tomorrow.
Chelsea face a struggling Southampton side who have earned just nine points so far this season, with last weekend’s 4-0 defeat to Brighton the latest in a string go bruising results. The Saints are currently 13 points behind 17th-placed Wolves with just 12 games left, and Ivan Juric knows that they need to start picking up points immediately if they’re to have any chance of surviving.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from Stamford Bridge here:
Line-ups
The line-ups should be released in around five minutes, so here’s a reminder of the early team news...
Enzo Maresca confirmed that Trevoh Chalobah will be out for between seven and 10 days after being forced off against Villa.
There were no additional injury concerns, with Nicolas Jackson, Wesley Fofana, Noni Madueke, Marc Guiu and Romeo Lavia the long-term absentees.
For Southampton, Jan Bednarek is the only new injury concern from the loss to Brighton, and the club are awaiting a scan to determine the extent of his issue.
Lesley Ugochukwu will be unavailable to face his parent club, while Adam Lallana and Taylor Harwood-Bellis remain out until March and there are no concrete return dates for Ryan Fraser and Ross Stewart.
Enzo Maresca confirms first-choice Chelsea goalkeeper after Filip Jorgensen howler
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Filip Jorgensen will remain his first-choice goalkeeper despite the 22-year-old’s costly mistakein the 2-1 loss to Aston Villa.
Jorgensen allowed Marco Asensio’s volley to creep under him in the 89th minute at Villa Park to give Villa a comeback win, with the visitors having been 1-0 up courtesy of Enzo Fernandez's strike.
During a press conference on Monday morning, before the midweek clash with Southampton, Maresca was asked if the error had changed his thinking regarding who his first-choice keeper was.
Enzo Maresca confirms first-choice Chelsea goalkeeper after Jorgensen howler
Chelsea’s goalkeeping woes continue as Aston Villa grab late win
On Chelsea’s loss at the weekend...
Filip Jorgensen’s late howler in the Chelsea goal handed Aston Villa a Champions League qualification lifeline as they won 2-1 at Villa Park.
The Blues’ goalkeeping problems continued as Jorgensen inexplicably let Marcos Asensio’s saveable shot straight through his grasp in the 89th minute to give Villa a vital three points in the race for the top four.
Unai Emery’s men looked like falling short and drawing a third home game in a week as Asensio’s 57th-minute strike cancelled out Enzo Fernandez’s early opener.
Chelsea’s goalkeeping woes continue as Aston Villa grab late win
Brighton brush aside Southampton to keep European hopes on track
On Southampton’s most recent result...
Brighton made it three wins in a row as they cruised to a 4-0 victory at rock-bottom Southampton to climb to eighth place in the Premier Leagueand keep their European ambitions on track.
Goals from the excellent Joao Pedro, Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood were more than enough to condemn the Saints to a 21st defeat of the season and leave them on just nine points, two fewer than Derby’s record low total from the 2007/8 season.
As if they did not already have enough problems, Southampton lost their captain Jan Bednarek through injury after 10 minutes. Forgotten man Armel Bella-Kotchap was his replacement, coming off the bench to huge acclaim from the home support to make his first appearance in 567 days for the club.
Brighton brush aside Southampton to keep European hopes on track
Prediction
Despite their recent run of poor results, a match against the worst-performing side in the league provides a great chance for Chelsea to grab a win that hopefully re-ignites their bid for Champions League qualification.
Chelsea 3-0 Southampton.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Nkunku; Neto.
Southampton XI: Ramsdale; Bree, Bednarek, Aribo; Walker-Peters, Smallbone, Fernandes, Welington; Diblig, Archer, Sulemana.
Team news
For Southampton, Jan Bednarek is the only new injury concern from the loss to Brighton, and the club are awaiting a scan to determine the extent of his issue.
Lesley Ugochukwu will be unavailable to face his parent club, while Adam Lallana and Taylor Harwood-Bellis remain out until March and there are no concrete return dates for Ryan Fraser and Ross Stewart.
Team news
In his pre-match conference, Enzo Maresca confirmed that Trevoh Chalobah will be out for between seven and 10 days after being forced off against Villa.
There were no additional injury concerns, with Maresca also confirming that Filip Jorgensen will remain as starting goalkeeper.
Maresca said that Pedro Neto’s performance at nine was ‘positive’, so he could expect to retain his place leading the line in the absence of Nicolas Jackson, while Wesley Fofana, Noni Madueke, Marc Guiu and Romeo Lavia the other long-term absentees.
Is Chelsea vs Southampton on TV?
When is Chelsea vs Southampton?
The match kicks off at 8.15pm GMT on Tuesday, 25 February at Stamford Bridge, London.
How can I watch the match?
The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 6.30pm. Subscribers can also watch online or on the discovery+ app.
Chelsea vs Southampton LIVE
Chelsea face Southampton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League tonight, with the hosts looking to re-ignite their bid for Champions League football.
The Blues sit in seventh ahead of the latest round of Premier League fixtures, with three defeats in their last five matches seeing them fall out of the top four.
But Enzo Maresca’s side are just one point behind fourth-placed Manchester City, and a win tonight could be vital for the Blues’ chances of making the top four as they face a struggling Southampton side who have only managed to earn nine points so far this season.
Ivan Juric’s side lost 4-0 to Brighton last time out, and they currently trail 17th-placed Wolves by 13 points with just 12 games left to play.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments