Chelsea vs Southampton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea will aim to get back to winning ways under Thomas Tuchel when they host Southampton this afternoon in the Premier League.

The European champions are coming off two disappointing performances in the 1-0 defeat by Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday and 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend.

Southampton, meanwhile, are yet to win a match in the Premier League this season but have performed strongly against the top sides in the division and have picked up a point against Man City, Man United and West Ham each.

Chelsea are winless in their last three matches against the Saints, with the sides playing out a 3-3 thriller at Stamford Bridge and a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s last campaign. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side were also victorious at Stamford Bridge in the previous season, winning 2-0 on Boxing Day in 2019.

When is Chelsea vs Southampton?

The match will take place at 3pm BST on Saturday 2 October.

How can I watch it?

The match is not available to watch live in the UK.

What is the team news?

Chelsea will be glad that Mason Mount is fit to return after the midfielder missed his side’s two recent 1-0 defeats with an injury. Reece James has also been unavailable since the defeat by City and seems set to miss out again.

N’Golo Kante remains out after contracting Covid-19, as does Christian Pulisic who is still recovering from an ankle injury. Tuchel will likely rotate his side following the Juventus match in midweek.

Stuart Armstrong has returned to Southampton training this week and could be in contention, which means defender Jack Stephens is their only known injury absentee.

Striker Armando Broja is unable to face his parent side.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Chilwell, Werner, Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Tella, Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Armstrong

Odds

Chelsea: 5/12

Draw: 4/1

Southampton: 9/1

Prediction

Given Southampton’s impressive record against top sides this season, their own recent performances at Stamford Bridge, and a disappointing week for Thomas Tuchel’s side, this is not a straightforward fixture for the Blues. Chelsea desperately need to rediscover some fluency in attack but Mount should help with that. Chelsea 1-0 Southampton.