Chelsea splashed out again on deadline to secure the signing of World Cup winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, the latest in a string of expensive arrivals under Todd Boehly’s leadership.

In a busy month of incomings, Mykhailo Mudryk was signed from under the nose of Arsenal, Benoit Badiashile arrived from Monaco and Joao Felix joined on loan from Monaco, leaving Graham Potter with plenty of options as he tries to right a campaign of fits and starts.

Bought

Enzo Fernandez

Fernandez, named as the Best Young Player after helping Argentina to victory in Qatar, joined late on Tuesday night for a fee of £106m. Benfica, quite understandably recognising the value of a much coveted player, were demanding Chelsea pay Fernandez’s full release clause and the Blues eventually committed.

Mykhaylo Mudryk

The winger joined from Shakhtar Donetsk for around £60m plus healthy add-ons, having initially preferred a switch to Arsenal.

Benoit Badiashile

The 21-year-old French centre-half swapped Monaco for west London in a move worth around an initial £33m.

Nomi Madueke

The 20-year-old winger signed from PSV for a similar fee of just over £30m.

Malo Gusto

The teenage right-back from Lyon will eventually provide competition and cover for the brilliant but injury-prone Reece James, having joined Chelsea for around £26m. Initially loaned back to Lyon.

Andrey Santos

An 18-year-old Brazilian talent bought from Vasco da Gama for £10m.

David Datro Fofana

The 20-year-old striker signed from Molde in Norway for £10m.

Joao Felix

An expensive loan deal was made to look even more costly by his debut red card and subsequent suspension.

Sold

Jorginho

Arsenal signed the Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, whose place at Stamford Bridge was uncertain after the Blues signed Fernandez. The Italy international is out of contract this summer and has been hesitant to commit to a new deal.

Linked with

Moises Caicedo

Chelsea were interested in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. A prominent target for Arsenal, the Ecuadorian had asked his current club not to stand in the way of a potential move, describing it as a “magnificent opportunity” - but the south coast side rejected two bids from the Premier League leaders and were similarly reluctant to let Caicedo follow Graham Potter to Stamford Bridge.