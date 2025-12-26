Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea vs Aston Villa betting tips:

Villa to win - 3/1 BetVictor

Fernandez to score - 3/1 BoyleSports

It’s third against fourth in the Premier League on Saturday as Aston Villa travel to Chelsea looking for their eighth straight win of the season (kick-off 5:30pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event).

After having to wait five games for a win, Villa have won 12 of their last 13 games, their only defeat coming away at Anfield at the beginning of November.

Their impressive run has seen them move to just one point behind Manchester City and three behind the league leaders Arsenal, with half of the season still to play.

Despite their form, they are still 40/1 outsiders in the Premier League odds to win the league behind Arsenal, Man City and even Liverpool.

They sit seven points clear of Chelsea, who have won just one of their last five league games, and that was against Everton a fortnight ago. They have drawn with Arsenal, Bournemouth and Newcastle and were beaten 3-1 by Leeds at Elland Road.

Back Villa’s run to continue

Unai Emery’s side proved on Sunday that they can get results even when they don’t play well, when they were arguably second best to Manchester United at Villa Park, but came away with the points thanks to two moments of magic from Morgan Rogers.

The former Middlesbrough man scored twice to take his tally for the season to seven and made it four in his last two games.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is surrounded by speculation about his future after he appeared to hit out at the board recently, and he is now 12/1 to be the next manager sacked according to football betting sites.

They were very lucky to come away from St James’ Park with a point on Saturday after being completely outplayed in the first half.

The Magpies led 2-0 at the break through Nick Woltemade’s goals, but Reece James and Joao Pedro struck in the second half to secure a 2-2 draw.

Chelsea were also lucky not to concede a penalty when VAR deemed a strong challenge by Trevor Chalobah to be “side-by-side” rather than a foul in the box.

With Chelsea seemingly vulnerable right now and Villa on a rampant run, the odds on an away win look too good to pass up.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction 1: Villa to win - 3/1 BetVictor

Back Fernandez to haunt Villa again

Enzo Fernandez has scored three goals in his last four games against Villa, which is impressive considering he has only scored 21 goals in 139 appearances.

The Argentine already has five for the season, with four of those coming in the league against West Ham, Fulham, Brighton and Burnley.

He opened the scoring at Villa Park last season before his side went on to lose 2-1, and scored the second goal in the 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

He also scored Chelsea’s third in the 3-1 FA Cup win at Villa Park in February 2024.

The odds on this pattern to continue look pretty inviting, with betting apps generally going 3/1 on Fernandez to score in this fixture once again.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction 2: Fernandez to score - 3/1 BoyleSports

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of how much you gamble - the same applies whether you’re using UK betting sites, casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any sort of gambling apps.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.