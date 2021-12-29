Chelsea look to pick up another three points to stay in the Premier League title race ahead of a crucial head-to-head match with Liverpool on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side welcome Brighton to Stamford Bridge for their final match of a historic 2021.

After triumphing in the Champions League, Tuchel is attempting to gain some consistency and push City much close in the title race.

A win over Aston Villa and the return to form of Romelu Lukaku could give the Blues a shot of their first title since 2017.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Brighton.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday 29 December at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Amazon Prime. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

Team news

Ben Chilwell will be out for the season after opting for knee surgery, while Thiago Silva and N'Golo are due to miss the game after injuries on Boxing Day.

Reece James should push through his knock picked up towards the end of the game at Villa Park, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek could return.

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, both out with Covid last weekend, remain doubts. Mateo Kovacic and Romelu Lukaku look to be approaching full fitness after injuries.

Leandro Trossard is a doubt with a hamstring injury after exiting the game at half-time against Brentford. Jeremy Sarmiento, Lewis Dunk and Steven Alzate will miss out here, while Joel Veltman is a doubt, but there is a boost in the return of Yves Bissouma returning from suspension.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Lukaku

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Lamptey, Webster, Burn, Cucurella; Bissouma, Lallana, Mwepu; Mac Allister; Welbeck, Maupay

Odds

Chelsea: 2/5

Draw: 7/2

Brighton: 13/2

Prediction

The Blues enter the game confident after a big win at Villa and it’s imperative to take all three points ahead of Liverpool on Sunday. Romelu Lukaku appears to be back in form, so we’ll lean towards a home win, 2-1.