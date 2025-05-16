Chelsea Women vs Manchester United Women Betting Tips

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup final on Sunday afternoon, with Sonia Bompastor’s side looking to compete an impressive domestic treble at Wembley (1.30pm, BBC One).

The Blues went through the league campaign undefeated as they won a sixth WSL title in a brilliant maiden campaign for Bompastor, who also guided the London outfit to the Women’s League Cup.

The only disappointment was the Champions League humiliation at the hands of Barcelona, but the pain of that defeat can continue to be scrubbed away with an FA Cup win on Sunday.

It’s been an altogether more disappointing season for United, who briefly looked like mounting a title challenge before fading and finishing fourth.

But there’s still a chance of back-to-back FA Cup victories, with Marc Skinner’s side taking the experience of last season’s 4-0 win over Tottenham into Sunday’s game at Wembley.

Given the gap in quality between the two sides throughout the league season, Chelsea are unsurprisingly 13/20 favourites with betting sites, with United priced at 15/4 to retain the trophy.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Betting Preview: Blue Day at Wembley

The last three matches between these sides have both been won by Chelsea, with Bompastor’s side last losing to United in this very competition at the semi-final stage last season.

Nevertheless, the Blues have largely dominated the head-to-head with United, winning nine and drawing just one of the previous 10 meetings in the league.

Anything can happen in a cup final, but the Blues have been so strong domestically that it’s hard to beat against them.

United aren’t carrying much momentum into the final after a run of four games without a win that includes a 1-0 home defeat to Chelsea and it’s hard to see anything other than blue ribbons being attached to the Women’s FA Cup trophy.

Chelsea vs Manchester United prediction 1: Chelsea to win - 13/20 William Hill

Chelsea vs Manchester United Best Bets: Final Flourish of Goals

The last two matches between these sides have finished 1-0 in Chelsea’s favour, though last season’s matches finished 6-0 and 3-1 to Chelsea in the league, and 2-1 to United in the FA Cup.

Chelsea have scored one goal in each of their last three league matches, all of which have been 1-0 victories, but they’ll be facing a United defence here that conceded six goals in their final two WSL matches.

United did manage to score five in response in those two games and away from home, they’ve been pretty regular scorers all season, suggesting they can at least give their fans something to cheer about.

The hope is there will be a few more goals at Wembley on Sunday than we’ve seen in the league meetings between these teams and football betting sites would appear to agree with over 2.5 goals a best-price of 4/5.

Chelsea vs Manchester United prediction 2: Over 2.5 goals - 4/5 Bet365

