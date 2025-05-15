Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Under 2.5 goals - 13/8 Betfred

Palmer to score last - 19/5 BetVictor

Chelsea can move level on points with third-placed Newcastle if they can beat Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Friday night (8.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Enzo Maresca’s side are currently fifth in the Premier League table, but a win would move them onto 66 points with just one game left to play and put the pressure on those around them in the race for Champions League qualification.

For United, they just seem to be counting down the days to the Europa League final, and a chance to give their fans something to cheer about.

It’s been a league season to forget, though, with the club currently 16th in the table, 24 points behind Friday’s opponents, having lost 17 games so far.

That is their highest number of league defeats since 1973-74, and they are winless in seven top flight matches - a run that includes five defeats against Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Wolves, Brentford and West Ham, last time out.

Boss Ruben Amorim has already admitted he might have to leave the club he joined last November if their poor form continues.

Chelsea were also beaten last time out, going down 2-0 away at Newcastle with Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes both on target. Their job was made harder by striker Nicolas Jackson, who was sent off just after the half-hour mark and will miss Friday’s game through suspension.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Betting Preview: Blues To Maintain Top Four Push

Chelsea’s defeat on Sunday brought to an end a six-game unbeaten run, which included wins over Tottenham, Fulham, Everton and Liverpool.

Despite the defeat, betting sites make them no bigger than 8/13 for a top five finish with the expectation being they’ll win this game to give them a firm grip on a Champions League spot.

Theses two sides played out a 1-1 draw when they met at Old Trafford earlier in the season, when Moises Caicedo cancelled out Bruno Fernandes’ earlier spot kick.

You have to go back to 2020 for the last time United won at Stamford Bridge when goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire earned them a 2-0 victory.

Since then, three of the four meetings in the capital have ended all square and football betting sites are offering 43/10 on that happening again this time around.

The Blues are favourites for the win at 5/13, while you can get 8/1 on United securing just their fourth away league win of the season.

United have scored just 42 goals from their 36 league games so far, which is 21 less than their opponents, and their only fit striker, Rasmus Hojlund, looks badly out of sorts.

Chelsea have kept nine clean sheets, the same number as United, and the Blues may add to that tally in a potentially low-scoring encounter at the Bridge.

Chelsea vs Manchester United prediction 1: Under 2.5 goals - 13/8 Betfred

Chelsea vs Man Utd Tips: Palmer to Punish United Again

Cole Palmer has scored four goals in his last three matches against United, including a hat-trick in last season’s 4-3 win at Stamford Bridge.

He netted from the penalty spot to put the home side 2-0 up and then added two more in stoppage time to secure a dramatic victory.

He recently went 18 games without a goal before finally breaking the deadlock against Liverpool when he scored from the penalty spot in added time.

He’s a best price of 19/5 to score first or last on betting apps and 11/10 on scoring anytime. He may have the last say in this fixture once more.

Chelsea vs Manchester United prediction 2: Palmer to score last - 19/5 BetVictor

