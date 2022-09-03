Jump to content
1662214992

Chelsea vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge

Sports Staff
Saturday 03 September 2022 15:23
Pressure is on me - Tuchel

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face West Ham United in the Premier League today.

Wesley Fofana makes his Chelsea debut as the Blues host West Ham at Stamford Bridge. Conor Gallagher slots into midfield in a 3-5-2 formation, with Christian Pulisic partnering Raheem Sterling up front. Brazil forward Lucas Paqueta makes his full debut for West Ham, who have ex-Chelsea defenders Kurt Zouma and Emerson in their starting line-up.

Chelsea: Mendy, Fofana, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, James, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Kovacic, Cucurella, Sterling, Pulisic.Subs: Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Chalobah, Broja, Mount, Chilwell, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Havertz.

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Emerson Palmieri, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio. Subs: Lanzini, Downes, Areola, Cornet, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Coventry, Randolph.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1662214969

Chelsea vs West Ham United

West Ham are holding a disciplined shape in the middle, forcing Chelsea to give up space and retreat into defence.

3 September 2022 15:22
1662214915

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Sterling is one on one with Coufal, deep inside attack with the ball. Coufal does well to take the front position, but the ball comes off the West Ham defender and going out for a corner kick.

3 September 2022 15:21
1662214770

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Emerson gets into a crossing position inside the box, but he just can't get his foot underneath the ball.

3 September 2022 15:19
1662214684

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Kovacic looks to send the ball over to Gallagher in attacking half and the ball is intercepted by Soucek and West Ham have a temporary reprieve.

3 September 2022 15:18
1662214535

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Loftus-Cheek is in everything for Chelsea through the middle as he once again sends the ball into their attacking half.

3 September 2022 15:15
1662214470

Chelsea vs West Ham United

3 September 2022 15:14
1662214469

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Sterling with a wonderful run into the edge of the box, as he centres it but a piece of brilliant defending by Zouma, saves the day for West Ham, as he concedes the corner kick.

3 September 2022 15:14
1662214356

Chelsea vs West Ham United

West Ham have had very limited time inside their attacking half at the moment. They need to change to an attacking mentality.

3 September 2022 15:12
1662214341

Chelsea vs West Ham United

3 September 2022 15:12
1662214159

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Yellow Card Ruben Ira Loftus-Cheek

3 September 2022 15:09

