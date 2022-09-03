Chelsea vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Chelsea face West Ham United in the Premier League today.
Wesley Fofana makes his Chelsea debut as the Blues host West Ham at Stamford Bridge. Conor Gallagher slots into midfield in a 3-5-2 formation, with Christian Pulisic partnering Raheem Sterling up front. Brazil forward Lucas Paqueta makes his full debut for West Ham, who have ex-Chelsea defenders Kurt Zouma and Emerson in their starting line-up.
Chelsea: Mendy, Fofana, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, James, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Kovacic, Cucurella, Sterling, Pulisic.Subs: Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Chalobah, Broja, Mount, Chilwell, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Havertz.
West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Emerson Palmieri, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio. Subs: Lanzini, Downes, Areola, Cornet, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Coventry, Randolph.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
West Ham are holding a disciplined shape in the middle, forcing Chelsea to give up space and retreat into defence.
Sterling is one on one with Coufal, deep inside attack with the ball. Coufal does well to take the front position, but the ball comes off the West Ham defender and going out for a corner kick.
Emerson gets into a crossing position inside the box, but he just can't get his foot underneath the ball.
Kovacic looks to send the ball over to Gallagher in attacking half and the ball is intercepted by Soucek and West Ham have a temporary reprieve.
Loftus-Cheek is in everything for Chelsea through the middle as he once again sends the ball into their attacking half.
Sterling with a wonderful run into the edge of the box, as he centres it but a piece of brilliant defending by Zouma, saves the day for West Ham, as he concedes the corner kick.
West Ham have had very limited time inside their attacking half at the moment. They need to change to an attacking mentality.
Yellow Card Ruben Ira Loftus-Cheek
