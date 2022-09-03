Jump to content
Liveupdated1662215112

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 03 September 2022 15:25
<p>Fulham midfielder Andreas takes on Richarlison </p>

Fulham midfielder Andreas takes on Richarlison

(Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Fulham in the Premier League today.

Richarlison and Clement Lenglet were handed full debuts by Tottenham boss Antonio Conte for the visit of Fulham. Spurs made five changes overall with Cristian Romero, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur recalled. Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Dejan Kulusevski drop to the bench. Fulham were unchanged from their midweek 2-1 win over Brighton. Deadline day arrivals Dan James, Willian and Carlos Vinicius were among the substitutes.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Richarlison, Son, Kane. Subs:Doherty, Skipp, Sanchez, Perisic, Forster, Kulusevski, Tanganga, Davies, Bissouma.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, Reid, Andreas Pereira, Kebano, Mitrovic. Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Cairney, Chalobah, Willian, James, Mbabu, Vinicius, Diop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

Fulham force a corner down their left. Lloris confidently catches Pereira's delivery.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

Dier blasts the free-kick into Fulham's defensive wall. Son swings at the rebound and forces Leno to make a catch, at least.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

Kebano bundles Richarlison over in a central position in Fulham's half. Tottenham now have a decent set-piece opportunity.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

Tottenham are looking sharp. Kane holds the ball up and lays off to Emerson, whose low cross can't find a team-mate.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

Tete finds Mitrovic with a high cross towards the far post. Mitrovic nods it into his marker and claims handball. Play continues.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

Emerson's cross from the right dips close enough to the near post to tempt Leno into pushing it out for a corner. It's eventually swung in to Richarlison whose far-post header is blocked. It'll be another Spurs corner.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

Tottenham's corner doesn't lead to much, but they're building momentum. Emerson's cross from the right dips close enough to the near post to tempt Leno into pushing it out for a corner. It's eventually swung in to Richarlison whose far-post header is blocked. It'll be another Spurs corner.

