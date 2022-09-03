Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from St. James' Park
Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was once again without Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin for the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace. The influential pair, who sat out Wednesday night’s 2-1 defeat at Liverpool with hamstring injuries, were absent once again as Sven Botman and Fabian Schar returned in place of Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn in the only two changes. Palace manager Patrick Vieira also made two changes with Tyrick Mitchell and Jordan Ayew coming in for Nathaniel Clyne and Michael Olise.
Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Targett, Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Fraser. Subs: Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Darlow, Anderson, Burn.
Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Zaha, Mateta, Ayew. Subs: Milivojevic, Olise, Clyne, Hughes, Johnstone, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Doucoure slides in with a heavy challenge on Longstaff, who stays down in need of treatment. It's his knee that's being looked at, but he'll be able to carry on.
CHANCE! The corner is taken short to Trippier and he curls a brilliant cross into the far post. Joelinton makes a late run onto it, but can only volley his effort into the side netting.
Mateta takes a heavy first touch as he collects Guehi's pass, but he manages to keep hold of it and spread it out to Ayew on the right. He tries to cut inside, only to run straight into Targett, and Newcastle break again.
WHAT A CHANCE! Isak presses Andersen on the halfway line and blocks the pass before he bursts through the middle. He's one-on-one with the keeper and he tries to dink it over him, but Guaita makes himself big to smother it.
Palace are enjoying a good spell of possession here, but they're struggling to get in behind Newcastle. The Magpies are staying compact and making things difficult at the moment.
