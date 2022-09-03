Jump to content
1662215052

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St. James' Park

Sports Staff
Saturday 03 September 2022 15:24
<p>Kieran Trippier controls the ball with his chest</p>

(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was once again without Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin for the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace. The influential pair, who sat out Wednesday night’s 2-1 defeat at Liverpool with hamstring injuries, were absent once again as Sven Botman and Fabian Schar returned in place of Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn in the only two changes. Palace manager Patrick Vieira also made two changes with Tyrick Mitchell and Jordan Ayew coming in for Nathaniel Clyne and Michael Olise.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Targett, Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Fraser. Subs: Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Darlow, Anderson, Burn.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Zaha, Mateta, Ayew. Subs: Milivojevic, Olise, Clyne, Hughes, Johnstone, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1662215032

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Doucoure slides in with a heavy challenge on Longstaff, who stays down in need of treatment. It's his knee that's being looked at, but he'll be able to carry on.

3 September 2022 15:23
1662214869

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

CHANCE! The corner is taken short to Trippier and he curls a brilliant cross into the far post. Joelinton makes a late run onto it, but can only volley his effort into the side netting.

3 September 2022 15:21
1662214836

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

3 September 2022 15:20
1662214810

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

3 September 2022 15:20
1662214727

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Mateta takes a heavy first touch as he collects Guehi's pass, but he manages to keep hold of it and spread it out to Ayew on the right. He tries to cut inside, only to run straight into Targett, and Newcastle break again.

3 September 2022 15:18
1662214721

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

3 September 2022 15:18
1662214633

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

WHAT A CHANCE! Isak presses Andersen on the halfway line and blocks the pass before he bursts through the middle. He's one-on-one with the keeper and he tries to dink it over him, but Guaita makes himself big to smother it.

3 September 2022 15:17
1662214611

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

3 September 2022 15:16
1662214587

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

3 September 2022 15:16
1662214525

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Palace are enjoying a good spell of possession here, but they're struggling to get in behind Newcastle. The Magpies are staying compact and making things difficult at the moment.

3 September 2022 15:15

