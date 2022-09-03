Jump to content
Liveupdated1662214971

Brentford vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 03 September 2022 15:22
<p>Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson in action with Brentford’s Vitaly Janelt</p>

Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson in action with Brentford’s Vitaly Janelt

(Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Brentford face Leeds United in the Premier League today.

Pontus Jansson returned for Brentford against former club Leeds. The Bees captain had missed the last two matches with a foot injury. Joe Gelhardt and Cody Drameh came in for Leeds, with Liam Cooper on the bench after a calf injury.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Lewis-Potter. Subs: Dasilva, Wissa,Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Ajer, Strakosha, Damsgaard, Roerslev.

Leeds: Meslier, Drameh, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Gelhardt. Subs: Ayling, Forshaw, Cooper, Bamford, Summerville, Klaesson, Hjelde, Greenwood, Klich.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1662214914

Brentford vs Leeds United

Llorente and Toney grapple for possession, and the Spaniard is adjudged to have fouled the Brentford forward. Both teams have not been afraid to be physical so far.

3 September 2022 15:21
1662214825

Brentford vs Leeds United

Aaronson probes in the final third and looks to shoot from the edge of the box, only to be halted by an inch-perfect challenge from Mee. He had to make that tackle to halt the American.

3 September 2022 15:20
1662214702

Brentford vs Leeds United

Gelhardt turns in the final third and he connects on his left foot, which strikes off Jansson and travels behind for a Leeds corner.

3 September 2022 15:18
1662214612

Brentford vs Leeds United

Aaronson makes a break out from the back for the visitors to ease the pressure. He wins a free-kick just inside the Brentford half for a foul by Jensen.

3 September 2022 15:16
1662214470

Brentford vs Leeds United

Jensen drills a low cross into the box that hits a crowd of players at the near post and fortunately for Leeds bounces wide of the target.

3 September 2022 15:14
1662214405

Brentford vs Leeds United

Drameh catches Henry on the ankle and gives a free-kick to Brentford, which gives the home side another chance to pack the Leeds box.

3 September 2022 15:13
1662214361

Brentford vs Leeds United

3 September 2022 15:12
1662214347

Brentford vs Leeds United

Jensen fizzes a cross into the box from the left flank, but Meslier watches it and beats it away from danger.

3 September 2022 15:12
1662214297

Brentford vs Leeds United

Lewis-Potter battles with Llorente and wins a free-kick for the home side on the byline, much to the frustration of the Leeds defender.

3 September 2022 15:11
1662214271

Brentford vs Leeds United

SAVE! Raya launches a clearance downfield that Lewis-Potter collects in stride. He twists and turns in the inside-left channel before firing at goal, but his effort is deflected into the hands of Meslier.

3 September 2022 15:11

