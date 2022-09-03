Brentford vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium
Follow live coverage as Brentford face Leeds United in the Premier League today.
Pontus Jansson returned for Brentford against former club Leeds. The Bees captain had missed the last two matches with a foot injury. Joe Gelhardt and Cody Drameh came in for Leeds, with Liam Cooper on the bench after a calf injury.
Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Lewis-Potter. Subs: Dasilva, Wissa,Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Ajer, Strakosha, Damsgaard, Roerslev.
Leeds: Meslier, Drameh, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Gelhardt. Subs: Ayling, Forshaw, Cooper, Bamford, Summerville, Klaesson, Hjelde, Greenwood, Klich.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Brentford vs Leeds United
Llorente and Toney grapple for possession, and the Spaniard is adjudged to have fouled the Brentford forward. Both teams have not been afraid to be physical so far.
Brentford vs Leeds United
Aaronson probes in the final third and looks to shoot from the edge of the box, only to be halted by an inch-perfect challenge from Mee. He had to make that tackle to halt the American.
Brentford vs Leeds United
Gelhardt turns in the final third and he connects on his left foot, which strikes off Jansson and travels behind for a Leeds corner.
Brentford vs Leeds United
Aaronson makes a break out from the back for the visitors to ease the pressure. He wins a free-kick just inside the Brentford half for a foul by Jensen.
Brentford vs Leeds United
Jensen drills a low cross into the box that hits a crowd of players at the near post and fortunately for Leeds bounces wide of the target.
Brentford vs Leeds United
Drameh catches Henry on the ankle and gives a free-kick to Brentford, which gives the home side another chance to pack the Leeds box.
Brentford vs Leeds United
Brentford vs Leeds United
Jensen fizzes a cross into the box from the left flank, but Meslier watches it and beats it away from danger.
Brentford vs Leeds United
Lewis-Potter battles with Llorente and wins a free-kick for the home side on the byline, much to the frustration of the Leeds defender.
Brentford vs Leeds United
SAVE! Raya launches a clearance downfield that Lewis-Potter collects in stride. He twists and turns in the inside-left channel before firing at goal, but his effort is deflected into the hands of Meslier.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies