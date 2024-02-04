Chelsea vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as Cunha cancels out Palmer opener
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge
Chelsea prepare to host Wolves in the Premier League in the early kick off on Sunday in a bid to improve their inconsistent form this season.
The Blues go into the match 10th in the league with 31 points after 22 matches, exactly the same position they found themselves in under previous manager Graham Potter last season. Chelsea were handed a humbling with a 4-1 defeat away at current league leaders Liverpool on Wednesday night, and have struggled to put wins together in a bid to push for European football next season.
Wolves were involved in a seven-goal thriller against Manchester United on Thursday when they suffered a 4-3 defeat at home. But the side sit comfortably in mid table, just two points behind their opponents on Sunday with 29 points from 22 matches.
Follow all the live action and updates in the blog below and get the latest odds and tips here.
Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Caicedo has possession just inside Wolves defensive third and slides a pass across to Fernandez on his left. The Argentina international is not put under any pressure and tries his luck from a distance, but his curling effort goes over the bar.
Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Palmer has scored his 10th goal in the Premier League this season, scoring for the first time since January 13 2024 against Fulham.
Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fernandez receives the ball inside the box on the right and looks to protect it from Lemina. He goes to the ground after a tangle of legs and a slight nudge, but his claims for a penalty are ignored.
Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
OVER! Sarabia has disappointed with two of his free-kick deliveries so far but finds the head of Cunha with a ball into the box from the left this time. Cunha gets above of his marker and gets good contact on his effort, but he loops it just over the bar.
Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Gusto trips Cunha on the outside of the box on the left and gives away a free-kick.
Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Gusto sends a weak pass backwards in Chelsea's half, with Ait-Nouri making the most of the loose ball. He races down the left and looks to get a cross into the box, but Gusto recovers brilliantly to make a sliding block.
Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
CHANCE! Toti pushes Palmer to the floor on the right and concedes a free-kick after some deliberation from the referee. Chilwell looks like he is going to cross it but sends a low pass into Sterling, who blasts a shot well over from inside the box.
Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea have won each of their last four Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 22 at Stamford Bridge (drawing nine and losing nine). They last won more consecutively at home between February and July 2020 (six). The hosts will be disappointed that they were not able to build on their lead, with Wolves equalising almost immediately.
Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves now have the momentum. The visitors win a free-kick on the right, with Sarabia delivering a left-footed cross into the box. However, Disasi leaps the highest to head it away.
Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Assist João Victor Gomes da Silva
