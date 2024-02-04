(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea prepare to host Wolves in the Premier League in the early kick off on Sunday in a bid to improve their inconsistent form this season.

The Blues go into the match 10th in the league with 31 points after 22 matches, exactly the same position they found themselves in under previous manager Graham Potter last season. Chelsea were handed a humbling with a 4-1 defeat away at current league leaders Liverpool on Wednesday night, and have struggled to put wins together in a bid to push for European football next season.

Wolves were involved in a seven-goal thriller against Manchester United on Thursday when they suffered a 4-3 defeat at home. But the side sit comfortably in mid table, just two points behind their opponents on Sunday with 29 points from 22 matches.

