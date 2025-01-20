Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea FC will hope to get their stuttering campaign going again as they welcome struggling Wolves to Stamford Bridge.

Hopes of a title push have faded in recent weeks with Enzo Maresca’s side desperately short of form in a run of five Premier League games without a win.

They will climb back into the top four with a home victory over a visiting team looking to get back on track themselves.

The immediate upturn in fortunes brought about by Vitor Pereira’s arrival has been brought to an end by back-to-back 3-0 defeats, leaving Wolves level on points with 18th-placed Ipswich.

When is Chelsea vs Wolves?

Chelsea vs Wolves is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 20 January at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 6.30pm. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.

Team news

Levi Colwill is a doubt for Chelsea, who are also without defenders Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana. Trevoh Chalobah has been recalled from his loan at Crystal Palace to bolster Enzo Maresca’s options in the back four. Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer should overcome issues to start.

Mario Lemina has apologised to Vitor Pereira and said he is willing to play having asked not to be considered last week as speculation grows over his future. He may miss out anyway.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Caicedo, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

Wolves XI: Sa; Doherty, Bueno, Agbadou; R Gomes, Andre, J Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Hwang, Cunha; Larsen.

Odds

Chelsea win 5/12

Draw 9/2

Wolves win 13/2

