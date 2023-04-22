(PA)

Chelsea take on Barcelona for a place in the final of the Women’s Champions League after booking a spot in the final four in a dramatic quarter-final win against Lyon.

Maren Mjelde’s last gasp penalty deep in extra time of the second leg ensured Chelsea took the current Champions League holders to penalties, with Emma Hayes’s side victorious in the shootout, winning 4-3 to progress.

Barcelona faced Roma in the previous round and had a rather easier outing. The Liga F champions demolished the Italians 5-1 in the second leg which showcased their intent to win this competition again.

Barca have only lifted the Women’s Champions League once when they triumphed in the 2021 final. Coincidentally, that game was also the last time these two sides met when a brilliant display for the Spanish side earned them a comprehensive 4-0 victory. Chelsea will be hoping for some revenge this season.

Follow all the action as Chelsea host Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals: