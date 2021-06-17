Simon Kjaer: Christian Eriksen ‘in our hearts’ for Euro 2020 match against Belgium

Simon Kjaer has stated that Denmark will play “with Christian Eriksen in our hearts” against Belgium in their first match since the midfielder collapsed on the pitch against Finland.

The Inter Milan midfielder required CPR on the Parken pitch in Copenhagen during the Group B fixture last Saturday.

The former Tottenham star has now been fitted with an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) to monitor his health. While the 29-year-old is now stable and confirmed to fans that he is “OK” from his hospital bed.

Kjaer has now opened up on the “shock” of the last few days and the team’s desire to do both their teammate and country proud when they take to the pitch against Belgium in their second match of the tournament.

A statement from the Danish captain read: “It has been some very special days, where football has not been the most important thing.

“A shock, that will be part of me - part of all of us - forever! The only thing that is important and really matters, is that Christian is OKAY!!

“I am proud of his we acted as a team and how we stood together in these difficult times. I am touched and very grateful for all the support.

“Today, we will enter the pitch against Belgium with Christian in our hearts and thoughts. It gives us peace in our minds, which allows us to focus on the game of football. We will play for Christian, and as always for all of Denmark. That is the greatest motivation for us all.”