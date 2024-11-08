Cole Palmer injury update: Latest news and possible return date as Enzo Maresca makes Arsenal admission

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cole Palmer is a doubt for Chelsea against Arsenal this weekend after the heavy challenge from Lisandro Martinez.

The England international was caught by the Argentine’s challenge in the 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday.

Martinez was booked by referee Robert Jones but avoided a red card following a VAR check despite catching Palmer high.

While not an option to face Noah in the Conference League on Thursday, due to not being in the squad, Enzo Maresca is hopeful he can return to training and then feature against the Gunners on Sunday.

Palmer was selected in England’s squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Greece and the Republic of Ireland, suggesting his injury is not long-term.

“He didn’t train yesterday,” Maresca, prior to the Noah match. “So we’ll see today if he’s able to train with us. We hope so, but we need to wait, we need to see, then we’ll decide.

“Yes [it’s a risk]. He didn't train the last few days, the tackle was not a normal one. Hopefully he can be back."

“He [Sancho] is recovering from that [illness], but he had a knock in the session, also, tomorrow for sure he’s out. But we’ll see if he’s available for Sunday, otherwise out until after the international break.”

And Maresca insists he will continue to rotate his squad between competitions due to his deep squad.

“We don’t make changes for the big game on Sunday, we make changes because we have 24, 25 players, all fit and good enough to play different competitions. Probably we’ll make changes tomorrow too.

open image in gallery Lisandro Martinez (left) escaped a red card for his tackle on Cole Palmer ( PA Wire )

“The ones playing in Premier League, doesn’t mean they won’t play in Conference, the season is so long, all of them will play Conference League, Premier League, or FA Cup, the next one.

“You can see from the outside, two teams, but we have one squad, all fit, unfortunately, we’ll try and use all of them.”

Maresca was angry after Sunday’s game at Old Trafford and maintained it was “quite clear” that the challenge warranted a red card.

“Cole was in the changing room with ice so we are waiting now. Hopefully it is nothing important,” the Chelsea manager said.

open image in gallery Cole Palmer grimaces after a challenge from Lisandro Martinez ( Action Images via Reuters )

“I know I will be asked about the referee’s decision and I think it’s quite clear for almost all of us, but the referee is there to make the decision and he took a different decision.

“I told [the referee] at the end of the game that if you don’t go for the ball and you just go for the player it is a red. When there’s no intention to go for the ball and you go for the player’s legs, for me there’s no doubt for the decision. I think it’s quite clear that it was a red.”