Cole Palmer gets new Chelsea shirt number ahead of Club World Cup bid

Cole Palmer will sport a new shirt number for Chelsea at the Club World Cup and in the 2025/26 season, the Blues have announced.

Palmer’s inspired performance in Chelsea’s Conference League final win in May will go down as the final time he wore No 20 for the club, as he prepares to don the No 10 jersey going forward.

Palmer, 23, provided two assists as Chelsea beat Real Betis 4-1 in Wroclaw, where the club completed the set of major European trophies – having previously won the Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup and the now-defunct Cup Winners’ Cup.

Next time out, Enzo Maresca’s men begin their Club World Cup bid in the US, taking on Los Angeles FC on 16 June. In that game, should Palmer play, the midfielder will wear No 10 for the first time.

The England international takes the number from Mykhailo Mudryk, who has been serving a suspension since December due to a failed drug test.

Meanwhile, Liam Delap will wear the No 9 shirt for Chelsea. The striker, 22, joined the Blues from Ipswich Town on Wednesday (4 June).

“Chelsea can confirm Cole Palmer will move to the No 10 shirt ahead of our 2025/26 campaign, starting from the Fifa Club World Cup,” read a statement on Thursday (5 June).

Cole Palmer with manager Enzo Maresca during Chelsea’s Conference League final win ( Getty )

“Palmer, who has worn the No 20 shirt since signing from Manchester City in September 2023, will make the switch ahead of our participation in the US-based tournament and could wear 10 for the first time when the Blues face Los Angeles FC in Atlanta on June 16.

“Supporters are reminded that the full list of squad numbers for the 2025/26 season will be finalised once the summer transfer window has shut. They remain subject to change until that point.”

Before the Club World Cup begins, Palmer could feature for England in their Euros qualifier against Andorra on 7 June and/or their friendly against Senegal on 10 June.

