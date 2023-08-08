Colombia overcome Jamaica – and show why they will scare England

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It only took a moment for Jamaica’s plan to unravel. After keeping three clean sheets in their historic progression from the group stages, a goal was all it took for their World Cup dream to finally appear out of reach. As Deneisha Blackwood was caught under a high ball, Colombia found the quality they had long been searching for: Catalina Usme cushioned it perfectly on her left foot, and a step later it was guided into the far corner.

For the first time in four matches at this World Cup, Jamaica and goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer conceded, and if this last-16 tie desperately needed a goal, so did Colombia’s entire approach. After taking the lead, they finally began to look like the team that shocked Germany in topping Group H, and who will now look to do the same against England in the quarter-finals. Playing Jamaica didn’t suit them. Facing the Lionesses might.

When Colombia stunned the World Cup and beat Germany, it was a victory built on how effectively they disrupted the two-time champions when they were in possession. Not having as much of the ball allowed Colombia to pick, press and frustrate. But in the last-16 it was Jamaica who were succeeding in frustrating them.

Jamaica barely left their half when the game was goalless, sitting deep and cancelling Colombia out with their defensive shape and resilience. Colombia were faced with having to create their own impetus, they struggled for fluency in a poor game and Jamaica’s plan, for 51 minutes at least, was working.

But then Usme struck and as Jamaica were forced to open up, Colombia were released. They became the side that England will not enjoy facing, as Linda Caicedo showed the glimpses that the Lionesses need to somehow control. Colombia immediately looked more threatening as Caicedo, a nimble and electric dribbler from the left, had space to weave and drive. A goal up, Colombia were able to combine their combativeness in midfield with the 18-year-old’s speed and quality in attack.

Linda Caicedo is Colombia’s star (Getty)

It should concern England, who were disrupted by Haiti in their opening game while being stretched by Michelle Dumornay. They are likely to face a similar challenge in Colombia, yet the South American side, who reached the final of last year’s Copa America, have a much sharper and more experienced edge.

Of course, England have settled on a new formation since that ragged opening display against Haiti and Dumornay, although the future of Sarina Wiegman’s 3-5-2 could also be now under consideration due to Lauren James’s suspension. What the system has given England is greater defensive solidity and the Lionesses have yet to concede from open play at the World Cup.

They came under significant spells of pressure against Nigeria, but England still did not concede as many high-quality chances as they did against Haiti. Wiegman’s side have been less open and more disciplined with Jess Carter and Alex Greenwood alongside Millie Bright. Even as Nigeria targeted the sides of England’s back three, in what was an excellent tactical performance from Randy Waldrum’s side, Carter and Greenwood’s individual defending was exceptional.

It will need to be again on Saturday, with Carter facing the eye-catching Caicedo and Greenwood likely to face the unpredictable Mayra Ramirez, who has licence to roam inside from the right channel. If England do keep their 3-5-2 and look to control possession, Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly will again be asked to push high and wide, leaving Carter and Greenwood with another match of considerable defensive responsibility.

Jamaica would have been a completely different test and had they defeated Colombia, Lorne Donaldson’s side would have played the same way against England. That they reached the last-16 at all was credit to their remarkable defensive organisation but it only took a moment for that to slip as Blackwood was caught under the switch to the far post. Jamaica finished the World Cup having scored once and conceded once – a fantastic achievement.

Catalina Usme’s guides her finish past Rebecca Spencer (Getty)

Jamaica’s late assault on the Colombia goal was too little and too late. Drew Spence’s header that sneaked past the post was the closest they came, but Jamaica may regret not showing more adventure in the first half and they struggled to bring Khadija Shaw into the match. The Lionesses would have been more confident facing a low block, although it is also fair to question whether Wiegman’s side would have been anywhere near as dangerous without James when they thrashed China 6-1 in the group stages.

But that performance and Wiegman’s deployment of 3-5-2 came with China in mind. The England manager needed a response after two uninspiring 1-0 wins against Haiti and Denmark, and so found the formation that unlocked something new and unpredictable from England while exploiting China’s obdurate system. Now James’s suspension has given Wiegman a reason to go on the front foot again, and to make the changes that will cover for the absence of their star forward, but to pick holes in Colombia as well.

And with their quarter-final opponents set, Wiegman and England can get to work.