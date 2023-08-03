Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Group H concludes with Colombia and Germany vying for top spot
Colombia need a point against Morocco to win the group as Germany look to defeat South Korea
The final day of group stage action takes place in the Women’s World Cup as Colombia, Germany and Morocco all hope to reach the last-16. Colombia have the best chance after their shock victory over Germany in their previous outing. Manuela Vanegas scored a dramatic 97th-minute winner to put the South America side top of Group H and needing just a point to ensure they progress to the knockout rounds.
They take on Morocco who have hopes of causing an upset of their own. The African side currently sit third in the table on the same amount of points as Germany. To have any chance of making it out of the group they need to defeat Colombia, by a big margin and hope the Germans drop points.
Meanwhile, Germany have the easiest task on paper. South Korea are bottom of the group having lost their opening two fixtures. A win for Alexandra Popp and co. should be enough to get them through thanks to their healthy goal difference yet they may have to settle for second place. Check out our best bets and predictions for Thursday’s matches.
Elsewhere, Lauren James shone again on with two stunning goals as England put in their best performance of the Women’s World Cup so far earlier this week to sweep aside China 6-1 and march into the last 16. The Lionesses are now preparing for a clash with Nigeria for a place in the quarter-finals.
Follow all the latest news and match updates below:
With the group stages of the Women’s World Cup coming to a close, UK betting sites have priced up the final round of fixtures in Group H.
The latest Women’s World Cup odds suggest both games will be one-sided affairs, with 2003 World Cup winners Germany seeking a win over South Korea to secure their place in the knockout rounds, while Colombia need just a point against Morocco to solidify top spot.
Below, we analyse both fixtures with betting value in mind.
Lauren James inspired England to a thrilling Women’s World Cup victory over China and now the Lionesses are into the knock-out stages of the tournament.
The Chelsea forward has produced some spectacular strikes already down under, with England rebounding from the injury loss of Keira Walsh.
Sarina Wiegman has reshuffled the pack spectacularly and England have regained their confidence, particularly in front of goal.
Women’s World Cup latest - LIVE
Welcome back to our coverage of the Women’s World Cup, where the group stage has reached its final day of action. Group H ends this morning with Colombia, Germany, Morocco and South Korea battling for supremacy.
