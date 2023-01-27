Cristiano Ronaldo taunted by ‘Messi’ chants after new low in Saudi Arabia

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be taunted with chants about his on-field rival Lionel Messi after the Portuguese forward’s new club were beaten again.

Ronaldo failed to register in a 3-1 defeat to Al-Ittihad as Al-Nassr were knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup at the semi-final stage.

Having made his debut in the league on Sunday, the Portuguese forward again played all 90 minutes in a central striking role.

But goals from Romarinho, Abderrazak Hamdallah and Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti ensured it Al-Ittihad set up a final against Al Feiha on Sunday, with the club’s supporters apparently revelling in an opportunity to mock Ronado with repeated calls of Messi’s name as the 37-year-old left the pitch.

Ronaldo reportedly became the highest paid footballer in history when he agreed to join Al-Nassr at the start of January.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had his contract with Manchester United ended in November after alleging that he was being forced out of the club in a two-part interview with TalkTV.

Ronaldo also accused Erik ten Hag, who was appointed as manager at Old Trafford last summer, of having a lack of “respect” for him, and alleged that senior executives lack empathy after the death of Ronaldo’s newborn son in April of last year.

Al-Nassr are top of the Saudi Pro League and meet Al Fateh next Friday.

