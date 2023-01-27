Cristiano Ronaldo taunted by ‘Messi’ chants after new low in Saudi Arabia
The Portuguese forward played all 90 minutes in a 3-1 Saudi Super Cup semi final defeat to Al-Ittihad
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be taunted with chants about his on-field rival Lionel Messi after the Portuguese forward’s new club were beaten again.
Ronaldo failed to register in a 3-1 defeat to Al-Ittihad as Al-Nassr were knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup at the semi-final stage.
Having made his debut in the league on Sunday, the Portuguese forward again played all 90 minutes in a central striking role.
But goals from Romarinho, Abderrazak Hamdallah and Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti ensured it Al-Ittihad set up a final against Al Feiha on Sunday, with the club’s supporters apparently revelling in an opportunity to mock Ronado with repeated calls of Messi’s name as the 37-year-old left the pitch.
Ronaldo reportedly became the highest paid footballer in history when he agreed to join Al-Nassr at the start of January.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had his contract with Manchester United ended in November after alleging that he was being forced out of the club in a two-part interview with TalkTV.
Ronaldo also accused Erik ten Hag, who was appointed as manager at Old Trafford last summer, of having a lack of “respect” for him, and alleged that senior executives lack empathy after the death of Ronaldo’s newborn son in April of last year.
Al-Nassr are top of the Saudi Pro League and meet Al Fateh next Friday.
