‘I feel betrayed’: Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Manchester United in explosive interview
Ronaldo told Piers Morgan that he has no ‘respect’ for United manager Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and claims the club tried to force him to leave this summer.
In an interview with Piers Morgan published on Sunday night, following United’s last game for six weeks, Ronaldo went on to say he does not “respect” manager Erik ten Hag and hit out at the club’s decline since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.
Ronaldo was subject of speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford this summer after missing United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.
The 37-year-old was then dropped to the bench by Ten Hag and refused to come on as a substitute during a victory against Tottenham last month, resulting in the Portgual star being banished from the first-team squad for one match.
More follows
