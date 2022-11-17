Cristiano Ronaldo interview LIVE: Manchester United and Portugal star tells all to Piers Morgan
Latest updates as the second part of Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview is aired
Cristiano Ronaldo is telling all in the second part of a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan tonight on his Uncensored Talk TV show.
Clips of the explosive interview were released over the weekend and the first part aired on Wednesday as Ronaldo accused senior figures at Manchester United of “betrayal” and claimed the club has stood still since his first stint at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson, saying “the progress was zero”. Ronaldo also said he does not respect his manager Erik ten Hag, who has limited the Portuguese striker’s gametime this season and disciplined the player over unprofessional behaviour.
Ronaldo’s other revelations include just how close he came to joining United’s rivals Manchester City two summers ago before Ferguson intervened, as well as opening up on the death of his baby son. And in a gesture which symbolised the end of his time at the club, Ronaldo gifted the boots with which he scored his final United goals to Morgan’s son Spencer.
Follow all the latest from part two of Ronaldo’s interview below.
Cristiano Ronaldo was ‘close’ to joining Man City in 2021 before speaking to Alex Ferguson
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he was “close” to joining Manchester City in 2021, but chose to re-join Manchester United after a chat with Sir Alex Ferguson.
The football icon made the claim during the first part of Piers Morgan Uncensored: 90 Minutes with Ronaldo, which aired on Wednesday night.
“Honestly, it was close,” the Portugal star revealed, before explaining why he chose a return to United.
“Sir Alex Ferguson was the key. I spoke with him... he said to me that it’s impossible to come to Manchester City and I said ‘Okay boss’”.
Cristiano Ronaldo criticism means ‘end of his Manchester United career’, says Gary Neville
Gary Neville believes Manchester United should cancel Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract in the next few days.
The Portugal forward said he felt “betrayed” by the club during a headline-grabbing interview on TalkTV and criticised head coach Erik ten Hag and senior figures at Old Trafford.
His former United team-mate Neville argued Ronaldo should leave United after he was left out of the squad against Chelsea last month following his refusal to come on as a substitute during the victory over Tottenham.
Neville told Sky Sports: “He wouldn’t have done this interview if he wanted a way back. He knew it would bring the headlines it has and be the end of his Manchester United career. I’m wondering what Man Utd are doing because the reality of it is they know they have to terminate Cristiano’s contract or they basically open up a precedent so any player can criticise them in the future.
“I agree with some of the things Cristiano has said, and many Man Utd fans will agree with many things Cristiano has said, but the reality is, if you’re an employee within a business and say those things, your employment has to terminate and Man Utd have to do that in the next few days.”
The fall-out is continuing from Ronaldo’s interview on TalkTV.
When is it?
Part two of Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan airs tonight, Thursday 17 November, on TalkTV from 8pm.
How to watch
TalkTV can be found on Sky on channel 526, Virgin Media on channel 627, Freeview on 237, and Freesat on 217. On Samsung TV, TalkTV is channel 4316.
And viewers can stream TalkTV online via apps including Fire TV and Apple TV. TalkTV can also be streamed on YouTube, via the TalkTV app, or online at talk.tv.
