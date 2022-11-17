✕ Close Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up On Death Of Newborn Son

Cristiano Ronaldo is telling all in the second part of a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan tonight on his Uncensored Talk TV show.

Clips of the explosive interview were released over the weekend and the first part aired on Wednesday as Ronaldo accused senior figures at Manchester United of “betrayal” and claimed the club has stood still since his first stint at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson, saying “the progress was zero”. Ronaldo also said he does not respect his manager Erik ten Hag, who has limited the Portuguese striker’s gametime this season and disciplined the player over unprofessional behaviour.

Ronaldo’s other revelations include just how close he came to joining United’s rivals Manchester City two summers ago before Ferguson intervened, as well as opening up on the death of his baby son. And in a gesture which symbolised the end of his time at the club, Ronaldo gifted the boots with which he scored his final United goals to Morgan’s son Spencer.

Follow all the latest from part two of Ronaldo’s interview below.