Gary Neville claims Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United gives him “hope” that the club can compete at the very top this season.

The 36-year-old is back at Old Trafford after the Red Devils confirmed the Portuguese superstar’s sensational return following an agreement to pay Juventus €15m (£12.9m), plus a further €8m (£6.9m) in add-ons.

After a three-year spell in Turin, which saw him score 101 goals in 134 matches, Ronaldo bolsters Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, injecting even more firepower to a mouthwatering attack, including Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, who both reacted to the news with excitement.

And Neville believes Ronaldo still has plenty to offer the Premier League despite returning as a different player.

"He'll play regularly, he'll play as a No 9, he'll play as a centre-forward. I’m sure they’ll put legs around him. He will score goals,” Neville told Sky Sports.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will be coming to win trophies, win personal accolades. Set the Premier League on fire, it is a different Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He is a No 9, he still has bursts of speed, he makes great runs inside the box. He has anticipation of where the ball is going to drop. What he gives to Manchester United, he gives them something they need.

“To get above Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, they have to do something big, this could give them a temporary shot in the arm to get them right up there this year.

“I was a bit fearful that they could improve but finish in a lesser position in the league.

“But this news gives me more hope that Manchester United can have a great season.

“What it does give every Manchester United fan is a great feeling, this is one of the most special players that has ever lived. Forget Manchester United, this is one of the greats of all time."