(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United have confirmed an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former United winger Ronaldo had spoken to Pep Guardiola about his role at Man City, and it is understood the Portugal captain would have been paid over £250,000 a week at the Etihad. However, they backed away from any deal leaving United as the clear frontrunners for his signature - and a quick move appears to be on the cards with the Red Devils confirming the switch is imminent.

Juventus manager Max Allegri earlier revealed today that the 36-year-old has “no intention” of staying at the Serie A club with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer going public with his desire for him to return to Old Trafford, where he spent six hugely-successful years.

