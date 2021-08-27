Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United confirm agreement for Cristiano Ronaldo deal
Manchester United have confirmed an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Former United winger Ronaldo had spoken to Pep Guardiola about his role at Man City, and it is understood the Portugal captain would have been paid over £250,000 a week at the Etihad. However, they backed away from any deal leaving United as the clear frontrunners for his signature - and a quick move appears to be on the cards with the Red Devils confirming the switch is imminent.
Juventus manager Max Allegri earlier revealed today that the 36-year-old has “no intention” of staying at the Serie A club with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer going public with his desire for him to return to Old Trafford, where he spent six hugely-successful years.
Transfer news LIVE: How Man United sealed a transfer 12 years in the making in a matter of hours
Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Manchester United, just when it looked as though he was instead heading to their rivals.
A move long mooted finally came together in a whirlwind few hours with Manchester United sealing a reunion with one of the most revered former stars.
Miguel Delaney explains how the stars aligned and the move came together.
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea still open to new signings this summer
Thomas Tuchel says ‘all eyes are open’ for new signings amid Jules Kounde links.
“Well we are hoping; we still have some ideas and we are trying.
“And not all decisions are taken regarding also to our squad. So there are some negotiations going on and we are aware of all the situations.
“Hoping as in meaning that we need something to make the coach happy or to be competitive? Absolutely not. Because I’m happy with the squad as it is, and I have a lot of confidence we are absolutely competitive on a high level.”
Transfer news LIVE: Brighton confirm sale of striker
Percy Tau has left Brighton on a permanent deal, the club confirm. He spent a couple of years on loan in Belgium before returning to play a squad role last season, but always looked short of the required quality in truth.
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s greatest goals for Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 118 goals for Manchester United during six seasons at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009.
The Portuguese joined United from Sporting in 2003 as an 18-year-old and left plenty of great memories before heading for Real Madrid.
Ahead of his return to the club, PA pick out five of the best goals Ronaldo scored during his first United spell.
Transfer news LIVE: Real Madrid rumours around Mbappe and Hazard
All the talk of Cristiano Ronaldo and his old No7 shirt at Man United - but what about another No7 he used to wear? The one at Real Madrid?
Rumours in Spain from Diario AS say Juventus want Eden Hazard, who currently wears that jersey at the Santiago Bernabeu. If they can get him in on loan, Real Madrid would complete their signing of Kylian Mbappe by immediately handing him the iconic shirt, worn by Raul before Ronaldo.
Still some big deals which could go through around Europe!
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s greatest matches from glittering career
Let’s face it, the man has a back catalogue better than most clubs’ histories combined.
Goals, goals, goals and more goals, many of them leading directly to records and trophies.
One of the five were in a Manchester United shirt - will he add another chapter to that story?
Transfer news LIVE: Which squad number will Cristiano Ronaldo take at Man United?
It won’t be No7 - not unless Cavani opts to give up his current shirt. So what other numbers are available in the Manchester United squad for Cristiano Ronaldo?
There’s an old number from his early career and a bunch of random open options - will it be something new, something meaningful or a Zamorano style number + number to add up to seven?!
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo will “set the Premier League on fire” says Neville
Gary Neville has reacted to the news of Manchester United signing for Man United once more:
"He'll play regularly, he'll play as a No 9, he'll play as a centre-forward. I’m sure they’ll put legs around him. He will score goals.
"Cristiano Ronaldo will be coming to win trophies, win personal accolades. Set the Premier League on fire, it is a different Cristiano Ronaldo.
"He is a No 9, he still has bursts of speed, he makes great runs inside the box. He has anticipation of where the ball is going to drop. What he gives to Manchester United, he gives them something they need.
“To get above Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, they have to do something big, this could give them a temporary shot in the arm to get them right up there this year.
“I was a bit fearful that they could improve but finish in a lesser position in the league.
“But this news gives me more hope that Manchester United can have a great season.
“What it does give every Manchester United fan is a great feeling, this is one of the most special players that has ever lived. Forget Manchester United, this is one of the greats of all time."
Transfer news LIVE: Premier League top scorer odds as Cristiano Ronaldo joins Man United
Premier League top scorer odds, you ask? Betfair have the following:
Romelu Lukaku 3/1 - Chelsea
Mohamed Salah 5/1 - Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo 5/1 - Man United
Harry Kane 11/2 - Spurs
Bruno Fernandes 14/1 - Man United
Diogo Jota 16/1 - Liverpool
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo says goodbye to Juventus
A fond farewell from Ronaldo to Juve and the bianconeri supporters, as he prepares for his move back to the Premier League.
It didn’t perhaps go the way both club and player were anticipating, with no Champions League trophy and a big drop-off in Serie A last season, but he has still plundered plenty of goals in Turin.
