Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Croatia go into the second game of their Euro 2024 campaign knowing only a win is an acceptable result as they chase qualification for the round of 16.

Luka Modric’s side slumped to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Spain in their Group B opener, and though qualification hopes are very much still alive, it was an alarming performance from the World Cup semi-finalists.

Albania’s tournament couldn’t have started more positively, with Nedim Bajrami scoring the quickest goal in tournament history after just 23 seconds. Nevertheless, they went on to lose 2-1 to holders Italy, despite putting in a spirited performance.

They will know that, despite having arguably the toughest group in the tournament, they have a great chance of making the next round if they can sneak a win against their Balkan neighbours.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group B fixture.

When is Croatia vs Albania?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Wednesday 19 June at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

What TV channel is it on?

Croatia vs Albania will be shown live on ITV 1 and ITV X with coverage starting at 1pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Neither side has any fresh injury concerns after the opening round of games, so expect similar starting line-ups to those that featured in their respective losses.

For Croatia, it is almost certain that the midfield trio of Modric, Brozovic and Kovacic will start again, though there could be a return to the starting eleven for Ivan Perisic, who made his return from an ACL injury as a substitute against Spain.

Albania performed surprisingly well against Italy despite their eventual loss, so it would make sense for Sylvinho to go with a very similar starting line-up. Some of their attacking players were a little anonymous though, so don’t be surprised if Arber Hoxha comes into the starting eleven.

Predicted line-ups

Croatia: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Majer, Kramaric; Budimir

Albania: Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Ramadani, Asllani; Asani, Bajrami, Seferi; Broja.

Odds

Croatia - 4/11

Draw - 11/4

Albania - 6/1

Prediction

The result of each opening game suggests this match will be closer than many would have originally predicted, though Croatia should still have enough quality, especially in midfield, to grab a vital three points. Croatia 2-1 Albania

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.