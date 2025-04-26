Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A place in the FA Cup final is on the line as Crystal Palace and Aston Villa tussle at Wembley.

A famous day is within reach for either club as they look to set up a competition decider against either Manchester City or Nottingham Forest on the back of good recent form.

Seven-time winners Aston Villa are hoping to return to the final for the first time in a decade, while Palace, twice runners-up, are still seeking their first FA Cup crown.

After significant progress for each under Unai Emery and Oliver Glasner respectively, both will be looking to continue their growth with a shot at a major trophy.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa?

The FA Cup semi-final is due to kick off at 5.15pm BST on Saturday 26 April at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 4.45pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Ben Chilwell missed Crystal Palace’s midweek meeting with Arsenal due to illness, but could be back amongst things. Oliver Glasner rotated for that fixture with the semi-final in mind - Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr are among those who could return to the starting side, along with Chris Richards after his suspension.

Unai Emery is not thought to have any fresh injury concerns. A competitive fight for forward places could see Ollie Watkins preferred up front, while John McGinn should also make the starting side.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Eze.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, Onana; McGinn, Rogers, Rashford; Watkins.

Odds

Crystal Palace win 12/5

Aston Villa win 11/10

