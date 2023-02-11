Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
After sitting back in the opening exchanges, Brighton are now the team on the ball. They are playing high when in possession with Dunk and Webster staying around the halfway line.
Yellow Card Alexis Mac Allister
Undav looks to play a throughball behind the Palace defence with March running down the middle, but Guehi blocks his path.
The home side have kept possession well in the opening few minutes of the game. Brighton have only had it for a matter of seconds with Palace playing a long ball over the top, with Caicedo giving it away soon after.
Palace get this Premier League game under way. Olise with the first touch.
Brighton haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last nine Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace, though they've also failed to score in just one of those nine games.
