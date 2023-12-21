Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
For the fifth successive Premier League meeting at Selhurst Park, Palace and Brighton play out a 1-1 draw. Welbeck's late header rescued a point for the Seagulls after Ayew nodded the hosts in front just before half-time. The point lifts Brighton to eighth place, while the Eagles remain 15th after stretching their winless streak to seven matches. Palace look to stop the streak when they travel to Chelsea next Wednesday, while Brighton host Tottenham the following day. Thank you for joining us today. Until next time, goodbye!
FULL-TIME: CRYSTAL PALACE 1-1 BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION
Mateta attempts to rally the home fans as the clock ticks down at Selhurst Park. Can Palace end their winless streak in the most dramatic fashion?
Welbeck fires over from a tight angle as we enter the first of five additional minutes at the end of this game. Can either side find the winning goal?
WHAT IS HE DOING?! That is a let-off for Henderson and Palace! The goalkeeper charges out to intercept a cross from the right. But rather than catch, he looks to punch the ball clear and sends it straight into the face of Welbeck. The ball ricochets towards the goal but, thankfully for the hosts, wide of the target.
Yellow Card Dean Bradley Henderson
Brighton are looking the more likely to snatch all three points as we enter the final two minutes of regulation time. Andersen fails to clear a hopeful ball towards Welbeck, but does well to block Pedro's subsequent attempt.
Yellow Card David Ikechukwu Ozoh
The visitors have their tails up and push to complete the turnaround. Van Hecke goes to ground in the box under pressure from Guehi, but the referee is quick to wave away any penalty appeals.
Substitution Kaoru Mitoma Jakub Piotr Moder
