Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea return to domestic action this afternoon following their Club World Cup triumph in Abu Dhabi last week.

Thomas Tuchel’s team overcame Al-Hilal then Palmeiras – late in extra-time – to lift the trophy and become ‘world champions’, but they must now turn their focus to today’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

The Blues then have a Champions League last-16 first leg against Lille and the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool next week, though they cannot overlook Patrick Vieira’s Eagles here.

Although Palace have been in underwhelming form, they will look to take advantage of Chelsea’s tough schedule and push towards the top half of the table, while the third-placed visitors will aim to extend the gap between themselves and fourth Manchester United.

Here’s all you need to know about today’s match.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 19 February, at Selhurst Park.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be televised in the UK, but The Independent will be providing live updates from the fixture.

What is the team news?

Reece James is still working hard to beat his hamstring injury (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Chelsea’s Reece James is still recovering from a hamstring injury so is a doubt here, while fellow full-back Ben Chilwell remains a long-term absentee.

The pair’s England teammate Mason Mount picked up an ankle injury in the Club World Cup final and may even miss the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool. Elsewhere in midfield, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has returned to training and may make the bench for the Blues.

Palace, meanwhile, will have to make do without their top goalscorer Conor Gallagher, with the loanee unable to feature against his parent club. Fellow midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate could return, having been part of Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad, though Nathan Ferguson is likely to be out until April.

James McArthur and Will Hughes returned to Eagles training this week so could be involved this afternoon.

Predicted line-ups

Palace: Butland; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Kouyate, Hughes, Schlupp; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha.

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic.

Odds

Palace: 9/2

Draw: 14/5

Chelsea: 4/6

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Chelsea to secure a fairly comfortable win against a middling Crystal Palace.

Palace 0-2 Chelsea.