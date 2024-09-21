Crystal Palace vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups from Selhurst Park
Erik ten Hag hopes to end Man Utd’s poor fortune at Selhurst Park with a first win in four years
Crystal Palace play host to Manchester United in the Premier when the two teams clash at Selhurst Park for Saturday’s late kick off. Both sides are under a bit of pressure after less than ideal starts to the season.
The Eagles have yet to win in the league this season but consecutive draws with Chelsea and Leicester, plus a victory over QPR in the Carabao Cup have built a bit of momentum ahead of this match. Palace will also remember the 4-0 victory over United back in May and manager Oliver Glasner will feel confident about getting three points.
For their part, Man Utd have responded superbly to their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool. A win over Southampton got them back on track in the Premier League before a 7-0 hammering of in the league cup helped to get some of their strikers on the board with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford both scoring.
Still, Erik ten Hag will be wary as it has now been four years since United have defeated Palace in London but a win today could kick the team onto bigger and better things.
Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below:
Early United team news
United will continue to be without Leny Yoro and Mason Mount. Both Rasmas Hojlund and Luke Shaw are working their way back to fitness and are unlikely to be chucked in, while Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof are still to overcome injuries and a lack of fitness this season.
Early Palace team news
Palace have a couple of ongoing defensive issues, with Trevoh Chalobah and Chadi Riad unlikely to feature.
Chalobah shouldn’t be too far away after sustaining an abdominal injury and could return before the end of the month, while Riad is expected to miss the next couple of months with likely knee ligament damage.
Midfielder Cheick Doucoure was substituted against Leicester City last time out after two separate first-half problems in his only appearance since November 2023. He will be absent for the next few weeks, while Mateus Franca missed pre-season and is not expected to return any time soon.
A disappointing start to the Premier League season puts both Crystal Palace and Manchester United under pressure when the two teams meet at Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Palace are yet to secure three points this season, but have begun to gain a little momentum with draws against Chelsea and Leicester City, as well a midweek win against QPR in the League Cup.
United responded well to the 3-0 drubbing against Liverpool with a victory over Southampton by the same scoreline last weekend, but currently sit completely middle of the road: in 10th place after two wins from four with a goal difference of zero. Tuesday’s 7-0 League Cup win over Barnsley was a fun distraction from the more serious business of climbing the Premier League table.
This has not been a kind fixture for the Red Devils in recent times. Palace destroyed United 4-0 in May with the type of incisive cutting football that made Oliver Glasner’s early work in charge so impressive. It’s now been four years since United have tasted victory against the Eagles in London and manager Erik ten Hag should be wary of the potential springboard his side can provide with another poor result.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Saturday’s late kick-off between Crystal Palace and Manchester United.
The two teams face off in a repeat of a fixture that saw one of the worst losses of the Erik ten Hag era last season, when a hapless United were dismantled 4-0 in May.
But Palace have lost Michael Olise since then and look an altogether different team so far this season, so can United pounce and avenge last season’s embarrassment?
We’ll have all the latest build-up below, plus reaction from the day’s other Premier League games.
