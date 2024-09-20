Alex Ferguson gave a sweet nod to his late wife Cathy as he revealed what he misses most about football.

The Manchester United legend, who retired 11 years ago, admitted he missed managing the club as he recalled a conversation he had with his late wife, who died in October 2023 at the age of 84.

Ferguson, who the BBC interviewed about a new dementia project he is involved in, said: “I do miss it sometimes.

The 82-year-old said: “In the first year after I retired we were in the European final and I said to Cathy, ‘This is what I miss the most, the big games’.”