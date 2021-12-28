The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Crystal Palace vs Norwich predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Everything you need to know about the top-flight match

Sarah Rendell
Tuesday 28 December 2021 08:02
Comments
Conor Gallagher's rise at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace will have to go to battle without their manager once again in the Premier League as they take on Norwich on Tuesday.

Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid, having also missed Palace’s match against Tottenham on Sunday. Assistant manager Osian Roberts took charge of that game, with Palace losing 3-0.

Wilfried Zaha received a red card in that match after picking up two bookings, meaning he will miss out here, while Norwich suffered a similarly disappointing Boxing Day.

The Canaries were thrashed 5-0 at home to Arsenal, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table.

Here’s all you need to know about Crystal Palace vs Norwich.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 3pm on Tuesday 28 December at Selhurst Park.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Amazon Prime. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

Team news

For Palace, Vicente Guaita, Nathaniel Clyne, Luka Milivojevic, Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Christian Benteke are all expected to miss the match after positive Covid tests. James McArthur is unavailable through injury and Zaha will also miss out due to the red card he received at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Norwich will be without Tim Krul and Lukas Rupp due to Covid with a whole host of players out with injury. Grant Hanley, Andrew Omobamidele, Christoph Zimmermann Mathias Normann and Milot Rashica are all unlikely to feature.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Butland; Kelly, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Riedewald, Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta, Edouard

Norwich: Gunn; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Giannoulis; Gilmour, McLean; Sargent, Melou, Cantwell; Idah

Odds

Crystal Palace - 4/7

Draw - 14/5

Norwich - 5/1

Prediction

Crystal Palace 2-1 Norwich.

