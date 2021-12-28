Norwich will need crucial points from their Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Tuesday as they look to move up from bottom of the table.

On Sunday, Norwich suffered an embarrassing 5-0 home loss to Arsenal and they will need a much-improved performance here if they are to kickstart a proper fight against relegation.

Meanwhile, Palace were also handily beaten on Boxing Day, with Wilfried Zaha sent off in a 3-0 defeat at Tottenham.

Here’s all you need to know about Crystal Palace vs Norwich.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 3pm on Tuesday 28 December at Selhurst Park.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Amazon Prime. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

Team news

For Palace, Vicente Guaita, Nathaniel Clyne, Luka Milivojevic, Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Christian Benteke are all expected to miss the match after positive Covid tests. James McArthur is unavailable through injury and Zaha will also miss out due to the red card he received at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Norwich will be without Tim Krul and Lukas Rupp due to Covid with a whole host of players out with injury. Grant Hanley, Andrew Omobamidele, Christoph Zimmermann Mathias Normann and Milot Rashica are all unlikely to feature.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Butland; Kelly, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Riedewald, Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta, Edouard

Norwich: Gunn; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Giannoulis; Gilmour, McLean; Sargent, Melou, Cantwell; Idah

Odds

Crystal Palace - 4/7

Draw - 14/5

Norwich - 5/1

Prediction

Crystal Palace 2-1 Norwich.