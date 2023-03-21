Roy Hodgson named Crystal Palace manager until end of season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roy Hodgson has named as Crystal Palace manager until the end of the season.

The veteran manager, 75, who was in charge at Selhurst Park from 2017-21, replaces Patrick Vieira, who was sacked last week after 12 games without a win.

After a 4-1 loss to Arsenal at the weekend, chairman Steve Parish has moved to bring back Hodgson, who had underlined the need to fight with the Eagles caught in a relegation battle.

Hodgson said: “It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team’s fortunes around. Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.

“Crystal Palace is known for its fighting spirit, and I have no doubt that all our supporters will fight with us, beginning with the visit of Leicester City a week Saturday.”

Parish added: “I would like to welcome Roy and Ray back to the club. We are obviously in a very challenging period but we believe that Roy’s and Ray’s experience, knowledge of the club and players, alongside Paddy can help fulfil the immediate requirement of keeping us in the league.”

Hodgson will work with Paddy McCarthy, who has been named as his assistant manager, and Ray Lewington returns as first-team coach. Dean Kiely will remain in his position as goalkeeping coach.

