Gareth Southgate’s England side will look to answer their critics and stretch their lead at the top of Group C when they face Denmark on Thursday.

The match is a replay of the Euro 2020 semi-final, when England squeezed past a spirited Danish side thanks to Harry Kane’s rebound from a penalty.

The Three Lions earned a nervy three points against Serbia in their opening game, but with Slovenia and Denmark drawing the other match in Group C, it has put them in a strong position at the top of the group.

Denmark were good value in their opening game, but will be disappointed to have thrown away a win after Christian Eriksen’s dream opening goal. Nevertheless, the 1992 champions have a history of causing upsets in this competition, and they’ll be hoping to do the same again in Frankfurt.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group C fixture:

When is Denmark v England?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Thursday 20 June at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

What TV channel is it on?

Denmark vs England will be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer, with coverage starting at 4pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

England have no fresh injury concerns after their opening win against Serbia, although Luke Shaw will play no part having trained away from the group after returning from injury. Kieran Trippier set to continue at left-back.

Southgate will go with roughly the same starting line-up, as he appears to have consolidated his favoured eleven. Although there are still question marks about who plays next to Declan Rice in midfield, expect Trent Alexander-Arnold to start once more, given his encouraging performance in the opener.

For Denmark, expect a similar line-up to the one that began the draw against Slovenia, with several players – including Andreas Christensen, Jannik Vestergaard, Christian Eriksen and Morten Hjulmand appearing undroppable. If they are struggling in attack, we may see Mikkel Damsgaard or Kasper Dolberg off the bench, but the starting XI appears fairly rigid.

Predicted line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Wind, Hojlund.

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Rice, Alexander-Arnold; Foden, Bellingham, Saka; Kane.

Odds

Denmark - 4/1

Draw - 21/10

England - 8/15

Prediction

England have the perfect chance to ensure qualification for the round of 16 and the opportunity to rest players in their final group game, so expect a determined performance to try and answer the questions posed after their nervy opening win. The Three Lions should have enough quality in midfield and attack to beat Denmark, though the impressive defensive duo of Stones and Geuhi will need to be way of the threat of players such as Eriksen, Hojlund and Hjulmand. Denmark 0-2 England

