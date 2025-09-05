Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Is Denmark vs Scotland on TV? Kick-off, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Everything you need to know about the clash in Copenhagen

Will Castle
Friday 05 September 2025 08:48 BST
Comments
Scotland manager Steve Clarke is hoping to guide his nation to the World Cup
Scotland manager Steve Clarke is hoping to guide his nation to the World Cup (PA Wire)

Scotland begin their World Cup qualifying campaign with a tough trip to Denmark as they bid to compete in the tournament’s finals for the first time since 1998.

Steve Clarke’s side will hope to build on their 4-0 thrashing of Lichtenstein last time out, which followed a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Iceland at Hampden Park.

Denmark, meanwhile, will look to make it three wins on the trot, with recent victorious international friendlies against Northern Ireland and Lithuania giving Brian Riemer’s side plenty of confidence.

Greece and Belarus are the other nations vying for a place in next year’s World Cup in Group C.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash:

When is Scotland vs Denmark?

Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Denmark kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Friday 5 September at Parken in Copenhagen.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer with coverage starting at 7:30pm BST.

Team news

Clarke will be without Celtic pair Kieran Tierney and Anthony Ralston who have withdrawn from the Scotland squad, with Sassuolo left-back Josh Doig being called up to replenish his pool. The duo join goalkeeper Craig Gordon and defender Nathan Patterson as significant injury absentees. Napoli hero Scott McTominay will be expected to start, while Billy Gilmour, John McGinn and Lewis Ferguson are also available.

Denmark, meanwhile, will have Barcelona star Andreas Christensen back in the fold after 14 months out of the international picture, a huge boost for Riemer’s side. He is expected to form a centre-back partnership with Fulham defender Joachim Anderson.

Predicted line-ups

Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Nissen, Andersen, Christiensen, Dorgu; O’Riley, Hjulmand; Isaksen, Eriksen, Lindstrom; Hojlund.

Scotland XI: Gunn; Johnston, Souttar, Hanley, Tierney, Robertson; McGinn, Ferguson, Gilmour, McTominay; Adams.

Odds

Denmark win 3/5

Draw 31/10

Scotland win 27/5

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

