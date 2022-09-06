✕ Close Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea To ‘Toughen Up’ After Defeat At Southampton

The Champions League returns tonight with Chelsea in group stage action as they travel to Dinamo Zagreb for the first match of the new campaign. The Blues won this competition in 2021 and are the favourites to beat their Croatian opponents this evening.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have made a stuttering start to the season after defeats to Southampton and Leeds in the Premier League but they earned a comeback victory over London rivals West Ham at the weekend to give them some momentum heading into tonight’s fixture.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s arrival at Stamford Bridge brings some needed firepower to the forward line and the 33-year-old has been training in a mask after his jaw was broken during a burglary at his home last week. He has travelled with the squad and could make his debut for the club following his deadline day move from Barcelona.

Their opponents, Dinamo Zagreb, are the reigning Croatian champions but have never qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League. They should be Chelsea’s easiest opponents in a group also containing AC Milan and RB Salzburg but will prove a tricky test especially in front of their home supporters this evening.

Follow all the action from Chelsea’s Champions League opener against Dinamo Zagreb: