Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make Chelsea debut as they face Croatian champions
The Champions League returns tonight with Chelsea in group stage action as they travel to Dinamo Zagreb for the first match of the new campaign. The Blues won this competition in 2021 and are the favourites to beat their Croatian opponents this evening.
Thomas Tuchel’s side have made a stuttering start to the season after defeats to Southampton and Leeds in the Premier League but they earned a comeback victory over London rivals West Ham at the weekend to give them some momentum heading into tonight’s fixture.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s arrival at Stamford Bridge brings some needed firepower to the forward line and the 33-year-old has been training in a mask after his jaw was broken during a burglary at his home last week. He has travelled with the squad and could make his debut for the club following his deadline day move from Barcelona.
Their opponents, Dinamo Zagreb, are the reigning Croatian champions but have never qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League. They should be Chelsea’s easiest opponents in a group also containing AC Milan and RB Salzburg but will prove a tricky test especially in front of their home supporters this evening.
Follow all the action from Chelsea’s Champions League opener against Dinamo Zagreb:
Chelsea early team news
It remains to be seen whether Edouard Mendy will recover in time from the controversial collision with Jarrod Bowen which led to West Ham’s late equaliser being ruled out. “He was in a lot of pain, and we have to see,” Tuchel said after the game.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is training wearing a mask after his jaw was broken during a burglary at his Barcelona home last week, and has travelled with the squad as he waits for his Chelsea debut.
Fellow new recruit Denis Zakaria could also make his debut and is included in the squad but Thiago Silva has been left at home to rest and N’Golo Kante is recovering from a hamstring injury and is unlikely to feature.
Predicted line-up: Kepa; Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Sterling, Havertz, Mount.
Returning home
Chelsea’s Mateo Kovačić spent six years at Dinamo Zagreb at the start of his career and was aged just 16 years and 198 days when he scored on his debut in 2010.
Chelsea target 100 wins
Chelsea are targeting a 100th victory in the Champions League - including qualifying matches - and need just two goals to reach 200 in all-time European away games.
Will they reach these landmarks tonight?
Tuchel on facing Dinamo Zagreb
Thomas Tuchel spoke in the build-up to tonight’s fixture about how he believes the home side could cause Chelsea plenty of problems this evening.
“[They have] a lot of individual quality,” he explained. “Up front and on the wings they have speed and dribbling. They will use the role as an underdog to over-perform and make us under-perform.
“This will be their plan. We are aware of that.”
A busy schedule
Excepting a week in September for an international break, Chelsea will be in midweek-weekend action from now until mid-November as they compete in the Champions League group stages alongside their domestic Premier League games.
This is due to the winter break that will see the World Cup played in November-December this year because temperatures in host nation Qatar are too hot during the summer.
The playing schedule has been adjusted and crammed together to accommodate the tournament moving to winter and such is the intensity that while Chelsea’s group-stage campaign last season lasted 86 days in will take just 58 to complete this year.
Semi-automated technology to be used in Champions League
This season’s Champions League will feature the use of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) to reduce delays and discrepancies on refereeing decisions.
Chelsea featured in a trail run for the SAOT during their FIFA Club World Cup triumph and it is hoped that the system can help cut out contentious decisions on the pitch.
It combines the tracking of 29 body parts with the use of a microchip in the ball to help detect offsides that may not be clear on the initial viewing.
A tricky start for Chelsea
On paper Dinamo Zagreb seem to be the easiest opponents Chelsea will face in the Champions League group stages this year but they are by no means easy to beat... especially at home.
The Croatian champions are unbeaten at Stadion Maksimir in 19 matches across all competitions with 16 wins and three draws in that run.
Can the Blues upset their streak or will Zagreb prove stubborn opponents and shock Thomas Tuchel’s side this evening?
New deals for Reece James and Mason Mount ‘would be two most important signings’
Jody Morris believes sealing new long-term contracts for Reece James and Mason Mount could prove Chelsea’s biggest signings of a record-breaking summer.
England wing-back James is understood to be close to completing a new long-term deal to stay at Chelsea, with talks on a similar extension for Mount thought to be progressing positively too.
Real Madrid have had James in their sights as a long-term target, but the Bernabeu giants will see any current designs on the 22-year-old thwarted by Chelsea securing a new deal for one of their brightest talents.
Chelsea spent more than £270m in a record transfer window spree, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the final high-profile addition on Thursday.
New deals for Reece James and Mason Mount ‘would be two most important signings’
Chelsea have spent more than £270m in a record transfer window spree
