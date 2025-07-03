Liverpool’s statement in full as club’s owners pay tribute to Diogo Jota following tragic car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool FC have released a statement paying tribute to Diogo Jota after the forward passed away in a car accident aged 28.

The Portuguese international had been travelling in the Spanish province of Zamora with his brother Andre Silva, 26, also a professional footballer, when their card left the road in the early hours of Thursday and caught fire. The Spanish Guardia Civil confirmed the deaths of both men in the accident.

Tributes have flooded in from across Portugal and the footballing world. Jota played an integral role in Liverpool’s attack under Jurgen Klopp and latterly Arne Slot, lifting his maiden Premier League title only months ago, as well as the FA Cup and League Cup during his five-year spell at Anfield.

The Club released a statement in the aftermath of his death, reading: “Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

“We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

Liverpool’s ownership team, along with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, later provided heartfelt tributes of their own, joining manager Arne Slot in remembering the forward described as “a loved one to all of us”.

“On behalf of the leadership teams at Liverpool Football Club and Fenway Sports Group, we offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our number 20, Diogo Jota, and his brother Andre Silva,” a statement on behalf of Billy Hogan, John Henry, Tom Werner and Mike Gordon read.

“This tragic situation and the reality of it is truly shocking, devastating and has left us numb with grief. We therefore cannot imagine how the immediate and wider family of these remarkable brothers must be feeling. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with them all.

“We all know what Diogo could do on the field of play and the vital role he played in our successes since he joined this club in 2020. How he quickly became a firm fan favourite, and his song reverberated around Anfield and in stadiums across the world. So many special moments, so many special memories.

open image in gallery Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has died in a car crash at the age of 28 (Peter Byrne/PA) ( Getty Images )

“But beyond the player that we all knew was a wonderfully humble human being, he was sincere, intelligent, funny, tough and created connections with people everywhere he went. He had a zest for life that was utterly contagious. Diogo was a loving father, son, husband and brother, and we, and everyone who knew him, will miss him deeply as we all try to process the enormity of today.

“Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. You Will Never Walk Alone.”

Sporting director Hughes and chief executive of football Edwards added that the club is “consumed by shock and sorrow” at the loss of “someone truly irreplaceable”.

“There is nothing that we can say in this moment to ease the pain of such a devastating tragedy,” the pair said in a joint statement. “We all feel utterly bereft right now.

open image in gallery Tributes have flooded in from clubs and fans following Jota’s passing ( PA Wire )

“In such heartbreaking circumstances, it is our responsibility to acknowledge the collective grief we are experiencing, to pay tribute to our Diogo, and to offer unwavering support to his family who remain our absolute priority at this time.

“Diogo’s wife, Rute, their three beautiful children, his parents and wider family are facing an unimaginable loss. This tragic accident has taken not only Diogo, but also his brother, Andre Silva. We mourn them both equally. We must respect the family’s privacy and give them the space to grieve in whichever way they need.

“Of course, we – his Liverpool family – are also struggling to come to terms with what has happened. As his teammates, friends and colleagues, we are consumed by shock and sorrow. We know our supporters, his national team, former clubs and teammates and the wider football community share in this grief. This is a tragedy that transcends Liverpool Football Club.

“In the coming days, we as a club will look to honour our beloved number 20 with the respect and affection he so richly deserves. We will strive to make these tributes meaningful and inclusive of our supporters, to whom Diogo meant so much.

open image in gallery Jota and wife Rute had tied the knot less than two weeks ago ( Instagram )

“For now, we express a love that is filled with deep sorrow and pain. We have lost someone truly irreplaceable. Rest in peace, Diogo.”

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, scoring 65 goals in 182 appearances for the Reds.

He was also a key member of Portugal’s national football team, earning 49 caps and twice winning the UEFA Nations League, including this summer. The national team has said they are “devastated” to hear of the forward’s death.

Jota was “not only a fantastic player with almost 50 caps for the national team, but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his teammates and opponents”, his national team mates added.