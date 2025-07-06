Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trent Alexander-Arnold believes ex-Liverpool team-mate Diogo Jota “was there with me” after producing an assist to help Real Madrid into the Club World Cup semi-finals.

Alexander-Arnold and Jota spent five years together at Liverpool, winning a number of trophies including last season’s Premier League, before the right-back joined Madrid in June.

The 28-year-old Jota tragically died in a car crash on Thursday, along with his brother Andre Silva, and their joint funeral was held in Portugal on Saturday.

That evening, Alexander-Arnold took to the pitch in the United States and assisted Fran Garcia’s goal in a 3-2 quarter-final win over Borussia Dortmund as they moved within two victories of the trophy in the revamped competition.

And the full-back admitted Jota was in his thoughts throughout the clash.

"I had to try to perform for the team and help them win the game, no matter how difficult it was," Alexander-Arnold told DAZN after the game.

"As hard as it was to do it, I had to push myself to focus on what my job and role was. I tried to do it as best as I could, but it was difficult and I am not going to lie about that.

"[Jota] was one of my close friends - and I am sure that's what he would have wanted me to do. I'm sure we would have had a laugh and joke about the assist as well. He was there with me, I am sure."

open image in gallery Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota played together for five years ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The pair won a number of trophies together at Anfield ( Getty Images )

Alexander-Arnold also shared his disbelief when he heard the news of the Portuguese’s death, struggling to come to terms with the fact that someone who “lit up a room” in the way Jota did could be gone.

“Some things are bigger than the game,” added Alexander-Arnold. “It has been difficult but it's been very emotional, very heart-warming to see the footballing world uniting and come together to show their love and support to him and his family, and obviously his brother as well.

"So although it's been difficult, it's also been a nice showing out from everyone, all clubs, all people, uniting and showing love and support for what must be a mind-blowingly hard time for the family.

"I've been around him and his brother, his family, his amazing wife, his parents, his amazing three children. It's truly, truly heartbreaking to wake up to news like that. It's something that you would never, ever expect.

"He was a very close friend, someone who lit up a room when he was in it. I shared the dressing room (with him) for five years (and have) amazing memories on and off the pitch with him.

"It goes without saying he will never be forgotten by anyone. He will live long in all our memories for the amazing man and player he was."